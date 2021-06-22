Cancel
Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Launches New Court Series 'WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE'

By PR Newswire
LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG)division Entertainment Studiosproudly announces a 'firm go' for the creation and launch of its 68th and newest HD television series WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE. The new court series is a daily/strip one-hour block of programming for Fall 2022 available to broadcast television stations, as well as global cable, network, and digital distribution platforms.

In addition to broadcast syndication, all Entertainment Studios court programming is carried on Entertainment Studios Networks' JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, which is available in over 50 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Altice, Charter/Spectrum, and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally. The initial Entertainment Studios court series, AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, premiered in Fall 2010, and is still in production. The additional Entertainment Studios court series, also currently in production, are: JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, and THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT. These series are all currently carried in more than 90 percent of U.S. broadcast television markets, and on network and digital platforms globally.

Television viewers know sharp-witted family lawyer and legal analyst Judge Lauren Lake from her previous nationally-syndicated television show, the MGM Television Emmy® Award-winning series, LAUREN LAKE'S PATERNITY COURT, where Judge Lake helped litigants resolve paternity-related legal issues.

"We at Allen Media Group are beyond elated to add WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE to our already stellar portfolio of court shows," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios. "Emmy® Award-winning Judge Lauren Lake is an outstanding and charismatic television host. We are extremely confident that our newest court series with Judge Lake will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, and Judge Glenda Hatchett."

"I am very excited about WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE and I'm thrilled to be working with Byron Allen," said Judge Lake. "Byron's creative vision and commitment to creating high-quality television programs and networks is unparalleled in this industry. I am enthusiastic and highly confident that we will deliver another first-class television court series."

WE THE PEOPLE WITH JUDGE LAUREN LAKE is produced and distributed by AMG/Entertainment Studios.

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment StudiosChairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Allen Media Group owns 23 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 19 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, LOCAL NOW TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group will add its thirteenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Allen Media Group also owns LOCAL NOW and THE GRIOfree -streaming AVOD services, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Groupprovides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Griofeatures aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byron-allens-entertainment-studios-launches-new-court-series-we-the-people-with-judge-lauren-lake-301317901.html

SOURCE Entertainment Studios, Inc.

