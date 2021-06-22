Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlingame, CA

AeroCentury Corp. Files Proposed Plan Of Reorganization

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroCentury Corp. ("AeroCentury" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ACY), announced today that the Company and its two U.S. subsidiaries (collectively the "Debtors") have filed with the Delaware Bankruptcy Court a proposed combined Plan of Reorganization and Disclosure Statement (the "Plan/Disclosure Document") with respect to its proposed plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ("Plan"). The proposed plan was filed in connection with the Company's motion to approve a Solicitation Procedures Order, which, among other things, requests that the Court conditionally approve the combined Plan/Disclosure Document for solicitation purposes only and authorize the Debtors to solicit votes to accept or reject the Plan. The Bankruptcy Court has set a hearing date of July 12, 2021 to hear the proposed motion and to consider approval of the Solicitation Procedures Order

"The filing of our proposed combined plan and disclosure statement and the request for approval of our claimant vote procedures represent further milestones towards the Company's emergence from Chapter 11," explained Michael Magnusson, President of the Company. "Discussions with potential plan sponsors are ongoing, and this filing allows us to keep on track for a timely exit from bankruptcy, while also providing the time needed for the careful consideration of potential debt and/or equity investment terms that are being presented to the Company."

The proposed Plan/Disclosure Document contemplates two potential paths to the Debtors' emergence from bankruptcy. The first is the Sponsored Plan scenario that is dependent upon the Company finding a suitable plan sponsor ("Plan Sponsor") that would enter into a Plan Sponsor Agreement with the Company to operate the Debtors' businesses on a go-forward basis and relaunch the Debtors' aircraft acquisition, leasing, and disposition operations using capital to be provided by the Plan Sponsor. The Company has not yet entered into any agreement with a Plan Sponsor. The second path is the Stand-Alone Plan scenario, which will occur if a Plan Sponsor is not found or an acceptable Plan Sponsor Agreement is not reached with a Plan Sponsor. Under the Stand-Alone Plan, the Debtors' remaining assets will be monetized for the benefit of their stakeholders.

The Company has proposed that if an acceptable Plan Sponsor is found and a Plan Sponsor Agreement is entered into, the Company will disclose the identity of the Plan Sponsor and the terms of such Plan Sponsor Agreement in a Plan Supplement to be filed with the Court prior to the vote on the proposed Plan. The Company further proposes that if a Plan Sponsor Agreement is not executed by the voting deadline, the Plan will proceed on the Stand-Alone Plan scenario.

Solicitation of the plan is expressly subject to approval by the Delaware Bankruptcy Court and has not yet occurred. This press release is not a solicitation of votes to accept or reject the proposed Plan/Disclosure Document or an offer to sell or exchange securities of the Company. Any solicitation of votes or offer to sell or exchange or solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities of the Company will be made only pursuant to, and in accordance with, the final Plan/Disclosure Document as and when approved by the Bankruptcy Court. Copies of the proposed Plan/Disclosure Document and the proposed Solicitation Procedures Order, as well as all other Bankruptcy Court filings and other information related to the Chapter 11 Case are available at a website administered by the Company's noticing and claims agent, Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC, at https://www.kccllc.net/aerocentury. The above description of the proposed Plan is a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Plan available from such sources, and is subject to further revision.

About AeroCentury: AeroCentury is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines. The Company's aircraft are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's plans to exit Chapter 11 through either the Sponsored Plan scenario or the Stand-Alone Plan scenario, and the Company's ability to find a Plan Sponsor or enter into a mutually-agreeable Plan Sponsor Agreement. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading " Factors that May Affect Future Results and Liquidity " in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings, the risk of the Company's failure to find a Plan Sponsor or enter into a Plan Sponsor Agreement on favorable terms, or at all, and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Hal LyonsChief Financial Officer(650) 340-1888

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
758
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Burlingame, CA
Business
City
Burlingame, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aerocentury Corp#Aerocentury Corp#The Company Rrb#Acy#Company#Debtors#The Bankruptcy Court#The Plan Sponsor#Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Omplix Reports Significant Rise In Client Registration And Activity

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for online cryptocurrency trading services grows around the globe, Omplix, one of the top names in the sector , has recently reported a dramatic rise in enrollment figures. As a result, according to the company's spokesperson, the brand is significantly enhancing its staff of account managers, analysts and support representatives.
Texas StatePosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts With Home Health Agencies In Texas

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced that it has signed three new contracts with home health agencies in Texas to provide its iUGO Care platform to their chronic disease patients.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $125 Million Initial Public Offering

Houston, Texas , July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrico Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chairman and CEO Brent de Jong, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "RICOU" beginning July 8, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NASDAQ under the symbols "RICO" and "RICOW," respectively.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

DoubleDown Interactive Files Amendment To Registration Statement With B. Riley Securities As Lead Left Bookrunner

SEATTLE and SEOUL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd., organized under the laws of the Republic of Korea (the "Company"), a subsidiary of Korea-based DoubleU Games Co., Ltd., announced today that it has engaged B. Riley Securities, Inc. as the lead underwriter of its previously announced proposed U.S. initial public offering of its common shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"). The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "DDI." Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. will remain as an active underwriter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

KANZHUN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Kanzhun, Ltd. On Behalf Of Kanzhun Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) on behalf of Kanzhun stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Kanzhun has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. The investigation concerns whether Kanzhun and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IDEAYA Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,637,681 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.25 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, IDEAYA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 695,652 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by IDEAYA, are expected to be approximately $80.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about July 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Pricing Of $13.6 Million Initial Public Offering And Nasdaq Listing

VANCOUVER, Canada, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("AgriFORCE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:AGRI;AGRIW), today announced the pricing of an initial public offering of 2,719,999 units, each consisting of one common share and one Series A warrant to purchase one common share, at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.6 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 407,999 units, which consists of an aggregate amount of 407,999 common shares and/or Series A warrants to purchase up to 407,999 common shares, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Airties Appoints Nicolas Fortineau As Chief Marketing Officer

ISTANBUL, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, the most widely deployed supplier of managed Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally, today announced that it has appointed Nicolas Fortineau as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We are very proud to have Nicolas Fortineau join our senior leadership team," said...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Willis Towers Watson Launches Interactive Insurance Toolkit For Startup Airlines

Airline industry being transformed by new startups creating new risk profiles and capital requirements. LONDON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) - Get Report, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the launch of a toolkit for startup airlines building a robust risk framework for the industry, now and into the future.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Biophytis Reinforces Leadership Teams With Three Senior Appointments

Benoit Canolle is appointed Chief Business Officer. Jean Mariani, Chairman of Biophytis Scientific Committee to take over the Chief Medical Officer role. PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the strengthening of its leadership teams with three new appointments of highly experienced healthcare executives.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report ("FTA"). FTA was formed in 2017 from a merger between freight services providers Guiyang Huochebang Technology...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of DiDi Global Inc. F/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. - DIDI

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of. DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIDI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether DiDi...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline In 6 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)

RADNOR, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) ("PureCycle") f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. ("Roth Acquisition") (ROCH) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PureCycle securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Revere Plastics Systems Continues Growth In Central U.S. With Acquisition Of Ferguson Production, Inc.

NOVI, Mich., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Plastics Systems, LLC, one of the nation's premier manufacturers of highly-engineered plastic injection molded parts and assemblies, has acquired Ferguson Production, Inc. of McPherson, Kansas. The acquisition, effective July 2, 2021, comes six months after Revere's acquisition of its first manufacturing facility in Mexico and increases Revere's manufacturing footprint from 8 to 9 locations throughout North America.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hepsiburada Announces Appointment Of Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ("Hepsiburada"), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announces the appointment with immediate effect of Ender Özgün as Chief Marketing Officer. Mr. Özgün will support Hepsiburada's vision to lead the digitalization of commerce and his responsibilities will cover marketing...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Life Cycle Analysis Indicates Favorable CO2 Savings For Agilyx Chemical Recycling Technology

TIGARD, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation (AGLX), a wholly owned subsidiary of Agilyx AS (Euronext Growth ( Oslo): "AGLX") and a pioneer in the chemical recycling of post-use plastics, announced today Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) results for its chemical recycling technology. Agilyx participated in the Styrenics Circular Solutions LCA, contributing data for its depolymerization technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy