Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Koninklijke Philips N.V. - PHG

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips" or the "Company") (NYSE: PHG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Philips and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 14, 2021, Philips issued a voluntary recall of certain of its Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP) and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices, as well as mechanical ventilators, after finding that the sound abatement foam used in the devices can degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer.

On this news, Philips' stock price fell $2.25 per share, or 3.98%, to close at $54.25 per share on June 14, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-koninklijke-philips-nv---phg-301317842.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
757
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philips#Koninklijke Philips N V#Phg#Investors#Pomerantz Law Firm#Koninklijke Philips N V#Phg#Cpap#The Pomerantz Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

ADVAXIS INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger Of Advaxis, Inc. - ADXS

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Advaxis, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ADXS) ("the Company") with Biosight Ltd. pursuant to which Advaxis shareholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) : (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). DiDi investors have until September 7, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

DIDI GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against DiDi Global Inc. - DIDI

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 7, 2021to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) , if they purchased the Company's securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's June 2021 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Central District of California and Southern District of New York.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

DRAFTKINGS INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The DraftKings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - DKNG

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DraftKings Inc. class action lawsuit charges DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report and certain of DraftKings and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.'s ("DEAC") top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The DraftKings class action lawsuit ( Rodriguez v. DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05739) was commenced on July 2, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or "the Company") (DIDI) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report ("FTA"). FTA was formed in 2017 from a merger between freight services providers Guiyang Huochebang Technology...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline In 6 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)

RADNOR, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) ("PureCycle") f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. ("Roth Acquisition") (ROCH) that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PureCycle securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - YMM

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report resulting from allegations that FTA may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Advaxis, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Advaxis, Inc. ("Advaxis" or the "Company") (ADXS) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held pharmaceutical development company, Biosight Ltd. ("Biosight"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Advaxis will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Biosight in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of Advaxis common stock. Following consummation of the all-stock reverse merger transaction, existing Advaxis shareholders will own only 25% of the combined company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ContextLogic Dba Wish Investor Alert: Goldman Scarlato & Penny Investor Rights Lawyers Evaluate Potential Individual, Non-Class Action Claims On Behalf Of WISH Investors

PHILADELPHIA and CLEVELAND, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The investor rights attorneys at Goldman Scarlato & Penny, PC law firm ("GSP") are evaluating potential claims for compensation on behalf of investors who purchased in ContextLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: WISH) shares in its initial public offering ("IPO") and suffered losses. The GSP attorneys' plan to seek compensation for WISH investors individually, rather than in a class action. Each investor's situation must be individually evaluated before representation is offered. Institutional investors and family offices may consider individual representation.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating DiDi Global, Inc. On Behalf Of DiDi Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) on behalf of DiDi stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DiDi has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On or about June 30, 2021,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RFL, SHSP, ICBK, CLDB; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Pharma"). In connection with the proposed merger, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately. If you are a Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Businessmodernreaders.com

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to keep the shares under pressure. The recall is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021. Moreover, increased costs, €500 million to date, is expected to hurt profitability.”
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc., Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - REKR; NVMM

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Report ; (NVMM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Northern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01604, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (REKR) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Report securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Rekor investors have until August 30, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against ContextLogic Inc., And Certain Officers - WISH

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ContextLogic Inc. ("ContextLogic" or the "Company") (WISH) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division, and docketed under 21-cv-05015, is on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) ContextLogic securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 16, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); or (b) ContextLogic securities between December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Comments / 0

Community Policy