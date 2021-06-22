SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of DraftKings Inc. - DKNG

Cancel
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DraftKings Inc. ("DraftKings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DKNG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DraftKings and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 15, 2021, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report addressing DraftKings, alleging that the Company's merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to dealings in black-market gaming. Citing "conversations with multiple former employees, a review of SEC and international filings, and inspection of back-end infrastructure at illicit international gaming websites," Hindenburg alleged that "SBTech has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets," estimating that 50% of SBTech's revenue is from markets where gambling is banned."

Following publication of the Hindenburg Report, DraftKings' stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, to close at $48.51 per share on June 15, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-draftkings-inc---dkng-301317792.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

