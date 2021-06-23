City To Offer Rent, Water Bill Help To Residents

Benton Harbor City Commissioners have signed off on a program to help residents who are struggling with rent and water bills. At a Monday meeting, the commission approved spending $600,000 for rent assistance and $300,000 for water assistance. All of that money comes from the federal government as a result of the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the city has so far received about $4.9 million of $9.8 million of expected federal COVID aid. He later said the city has seen revenues down during the pandemic.