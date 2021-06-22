Cancel
The Sweets & Snacks Expo Unveils 2021 Most Innovative New Products

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo, judges of the coveted Most Innovative New Product Awards unveiled this year's winners. These highly competitive awards recognize the most innovative candy and snack products and companies for their achievements and new products introduced to the market over the past two years.

"The Most Innovative New Product Awards continue to highlight the innovation that pushes our industry forward, and we celebrate the creativity that makes the confectionery and snack categories shine," John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. "For many consumers, candy and snacks played a central role over the past 18 months in making ordinary moments a little more special, and these new products will make getting back to the things that we love to do this summer even more fun."

The submitted products were judged by retail and category thought leaders from leading retailers like Costco, Walgreen's and 7-Eleven. The awards attracted more than 300 entries and recognized 55 products in 11 categories as well as Best In Show and Small Business Innovator, which recognize the judges' favorite product and an up-and-coming innovative company, respectively.

The winners of the Most Innovative New Products Awards are as follows:

  • Chocolate: The Hershey Company- Reese's Big Cup with Pretzels
  • Non-Chocolate: Mederer U.S.A., Inc.- efrutti Bakery Shoppe Bag
  • Gum & Mints: Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc. -Mentos Gum Paperboard Bottle
  • Salty Snacks: Wonderful Pistachios -Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar
  • Sweet Snacks: TruFru LLC - Nature's Strawberries Hyper-Chilled Frozen Fresh in White Chocolate & Milk Chocolate
  • Meat Snacks: Pure Jerky Co - Tripi's Sweet Spicy Original
  • Savory Snacks: Indiana Import LLC -Torti Max
  • Novelty/Licensed - Candy & Snacks: Pez Candy, Inc.- Harry Potter Back Pack Clips with Mystery Flavor PEZ Candy
  • Seasonal - Candy & Snacks: Ferrara Candy Company- Nerds Candy Corn
  • Gourmet/Premium - Candy: TruFru LLC- Nature's Pineapple Pina Colada Hyper-Chilled Fresh and Immersed in White Chocolate and Coconut
  • Gourmet/Premium - Snacks: Crack Corn - The Original Ultra-Premium Puff Corn
  • Small Business Innovator: BranchOut - Banana Bites
  • Best in Show: Ferrara Candy Company- Nerds Gummy Clusters

To set up an interview with a Sweets & Snacks Expo spokesperson, please call 330-571-3693 or email Lauren Boland ( lauren.boland@candyusa.com).

Please visit the official Sweets & Snacks Expo Media Kit for more information on the show and media resources.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA) The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: Lauren O'Toole Boland Lauren.Boland@CandyUSA.com 330-571-3693

Carly Schildhaus Carly.Schildhaus@CandyUSA.com516-776-8082

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-sweets--snacks-expo-unveils-2021-most-innovative-new-products-301317897.html

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Innovator#Snacks#Walgreen#Mederer U S A#Perfetti Van Melle Usa#Trufru Llc Nature#Pure Jerky Co Tripi#Pez Candy Inc#Nca#Candyusa Com
