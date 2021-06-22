Cancel
Hahn & Hahn's Laura Farber And Christianne Kerns Among Los Angeles Business Journal's Women Leaders

PASADENA, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based law firm Hahn & Hahn announced today that Christianne Kerns, managing partner and a member of Hahn & Hahn's Business Practice, and Laura Farber, a partner in the firm's Litigation and Employment practices, have been selected as nominees for the Women's Leadership Awards and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published earlier this week. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"Chris and Laura are both exceptional leaders within the firm, in the legal profession and in the community at large," says Rita M. Diaz, partner and chair of its Litigation Practice. "These recognitions are highly deserved."

Kerns is selected as a nominee for the Women's Leadership Awards 'CEO of the Year.' She is the first female managing partner of the prestigious 121-year-old Pasadena, California-based law firm, which has transitioned from an historic "old-line firm" into a majority women and minority owned firm. Kerns is a trusted business and legal advisor to Boards of Directors and C-Suite executives and serves as outside general counsel to several privately held companies. She is an expert in business transactions such as financing, real estate, corporate affiliations and mergers, joint ventures, partnerships and other complex business arrangements.

Kerns sits on and is immediate past Chair of the Board of Five Acres, a nonprofit organization that has been striving for permanent, loving homes for children at risk in Los Angeles County for 130 years. In 2019 and 2020 both Kerns and Farber were recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of 'Most Influential Women Attorneys.'

A nominee for the 'Community Impact Award,' Farber made history as the first Latina and third woman to serve as President for the 2019-2020 Tournament of Roses. Farber currently serves as the Chair of the Rose Bowl Management Committee and will hold that position for the next four years. As a member of Hahn & Hahn's litigation and employment practice groups, Farber brings and defends claims before all state and federal courts and her expertise includes labor and employment claims, business and commercial disputes, and tort and real property matters. Farber also advises clients on labor and employment issues including wage and hour laws, misclassification issues, discrimination and retaliation claims, and employee handbooks.

Farber has been a tremendous leader in a variety of organizations throughout her career. She has been very involved in the American Bar Association (ABA) since 1994 including serving as the State Delegate for California in the House of Delegates since 2012, currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Coordinating Group on Practice Forward providing resources to assist attorneys during and post pandemic, and for the last five years, she served as the Chair of the ABA Latin American and Caribbean Law Council performing rule of law advisory work for the Latin American and Caribbean region which included ways to collaborate on anticorruption efforts, transparency in their justice systems, human right support and access to justice for underserved and indigenous populations.

The Los Angeles Business Journal is hosting a virtual awards ceremony on June 23, 2021, at 2pm. Information on the Women's Leadership Awards Program available here https://labusinessjournal.com/wsa2021/awardsprogram/.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hahn--hahns-laura-farber-and-christianne-kerns-among-los-angeles-business-journals-women-leaders-301317886.html

SOURCE Hahn & Hahn LLP

