INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point" or the "Company") (HMPT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

In January, 2021, Home Point conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 7.25 million shares of common stock for $13.00 per share.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021, reporting revenue of $324.2 million, which missed consensus estimates by $41.72 million.

On this news, Home Point's stock price fell $1.66, or 17.7%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 6, 2021, significantly below the IPO price.

If you purchased Home Point common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622006115/en/

