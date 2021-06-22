Cancel
Travel

Summer Blooms And The Islands Are Calling - Kingfisher Vacation Rentals Prepares For Booming Guest Season; Opens Second Office On Captiva Island

By PR Newswire
 15 days ago

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingfisher Vacation Rentals (Kingfisher) announced it had opened a second office on 11528 Andy Rosse Lane on Captiva to provide its vacationers and homeowners greater island access to beautiful homes at world-renowned locations.

As the world begins to ease up on pandemic restrictions, travel planning is trending again. Experienced island property managers since 2007, Kingfisher maintains a wide selection of vacation rental properties to suit any budget, with exclusive access to the best Captiva and Sanibel have to offer: white sand beaches, balmy weather, turquoise waters, fine dining, water sports, and relaxation in full view of picture-perfect, watercolor sunsets.

"We are excited to announce the grand opening of our second office," said Jeff McDermott, Owner/Operator of Kingfisher. "As everyone knows, it's been a challenging year and a half for the travel industry, but we've been very fortunate and are expanding. That is completely due to the amazing properties we represent, our dedicated team that puts guests and owners first, and our long-standing spectacular reputation."

Whether you're new to vacation rental ownership or a savvy investor, now's a great time to enter the rental market. Give us a call, and we can work together to reach your rental goals.

Our properties are second to none for vacationers, and we can't wait to help you explore these islands. Kingfisher is an Airbnb 5-Star Superhost, Vrbo Premium Partner, Islands of Sanibel/Captiva Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year winner, and multiple winners of the Best of the Islands for three years running. Learn more about the perfect Kingfisher vacation experience by giving them a call or by visiting their website: www.gokingfisher.com .

Kingfisher Vacation Rentals is a boutique vacation rental company that provides individual, quality service to its guests and homeowners. It has been successfully managing rental homes on the unique islands of Sanibel and Captiva in Florida for over a decade.

In addition to providing access to gorgeous, well-maintained oceanfront properties, Kingfisher is owned and staffed by local island residents. They are experts at delivering exceptional service to both their vacationing guests and homeowners. Awarded the Best of the Islands Winner 2018-2020, Kingfisher remains the most authentic and personal island experience to be found in Florida. Learn more at: www.GoKingfisher.com .

CONTACT: Dina WasmerCMO, Kingfisher Vacation Rentals 410-366-9479 x101 312278@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-blooms-and-the-islands-are-calling--kingfisher-vacation-rentals-prepares-for-booming-guest-season-opens-second-office-on-captiva-island-301317882.html

SOURCE Kingfisher Vacation Rentals

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
