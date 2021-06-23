Woman accused of setting fire to apartment with bedridden mom inside

A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend and setting her apartment on fire while her bedridden mother was inside, according to a recently released arrest report. Officers responded to the apartment around 12:17 p.m. on May 30 after the mother called 911 to report that her unit was on fire, she could not walk and she believed that she was going to die, according to the report. The location of the apartment was not disclosed in the report, but Las Vegas Fire Department crews responded at 12:17 p.m. on May 30 to an apartment fire at 2740 E. Bonanza Road, where they rescued a bedridden woman, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has reported.