Jack Radics And Chiubb Rock To Host The Ultimate Feel Good Concert In Griffin, GA

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum selling Jamaican recording artist Jack Radics has teamed up with Chubb Rock's Authentic Caribbean Radio and created a stellar lineup of performers who will headline Authentic Caribbean Radio 'Feel Good Festival and Futurist Expo' the event features Music, Arts and Sustainable Living products and services.

The festival will be held on July 17th & 18th at The Exclusive Lake Pavilion, Georgia, and will promote diversity and feature sustainable living products and services, handmade art and craft and products from local farms and businesses.

Radics will join fellow musicians Miri Ben Ari, Tito Puente Jr., Third World, Sir Charles Jones, Nellie Travis and Alex Bugnon. R. Carlos Nakai for the eagerly anticipated event.

Others slated to appear include , Stevie Face, The International Women in Reggae, an all-female Reggae band making waves throughout music the industry , Womba Drummers and Tsoombi Ensemble from Africa , with more artists scheduled to be confirmed at a later date.

According to Radics, he was eager to lend his name and support to the event.

" Chubb Rock is a legend and a pioneer in the movement advocating diversity, human rights and community minded stewardship in the United States and throughout the world. Chubb Rock has created mainstream radio programs that features Reggae and is affiliated in over 50 cities throughout the US; together we will bring the Feel Good vibes to Atlanta.

The work he has done along with his co-hosts, Siman Baby, Marissa Williams and DJ Chigga and the awareness he has raised through Authentic Caribbean Radio, is an example to artists everywhere.

As one who always attempts to use my art to appreciate life and celebrate the consciousness that all human beings have in common, I am more than pleased to have created this landmark event," says Radics

Radics has been a major force in the worlds of pop, soul and reggae music for over a quarter of a century. He has sold over three million records worldwide and is in the Guinness book of World records for recording the fastest selling reggae remake ever of a popular song- Twist and Shout- on which he collaborated with fellow Jamaican artists Chaka Demus and Pliers, in 1993.

Information : www.TheFeelGoodFestival.com

Contact- Michelle Knight (678)428-0971 SoundFaculty@gmail.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-radics-and-chiubb-rock-to-host-the-ultimate-feel-good-concert-in-griffin-ga-301317895.html

SOURCE Jack Radics

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
