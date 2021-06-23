Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Sintilimab In Combination With Chemotherapy Meets Overall Survival Primary Endpoint In The Global Phase 3 ORIENT-15 Study For The First-Line Treatment Of Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, and SUZHOU, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the Phase 3 ORIENT-15 study met the predefined overall survival primary endpoint. ORIENT-15 is a global randomized, double-blind, multi-center clinical study evaluating sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy (cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil [5-FU]) for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable ,locally advanced recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

Based on an interim analysis conducted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) compared to placebo in combination with chemotherapy regardless of PD-L1 expression status. The safety profile of sintilimab in this study was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies of sintilimab, and no additional safety signals were identified. These results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

The principal investigator of the ORIENT-15 study, Prof. Shen Lin from Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute stated, "More than half of new and fatal cases of esophageal cancer in the world occur in China every year. In China, esophageal cancer is the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fourth leading cause of death from cancer, and squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) is the predominant histologic type. Treatment options for people with ESCC are limited. Chemotherapy is currently the main treatment for ESCC and, in recent years, immunotherapy has brought new hope in the treatment of this type of cancer, with some PD-1 inhibitors receiving approval as a second-line treatment for patients with ESCC in China. We are encouraged by these interim results of the ORIENT-15 study which demonstrated that sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy prolonged overall survival in the first-line treatment of patients with ESCC, regardless of PD-L1 status."

Dr. Zhou Hui, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development of Innovent, stated: "The treatment options for locally advanced or metastatic ESCC are limited and represent a significant unmet clinical need. ORIENT-15 is the largest clinical study of sintilimab conducted by Innovent to date. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the joint effort of the study's investigators and broader team have enabled us to reach this milestone. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the patients who participated in the ORIENT-15 study. We hope these results can help to provide a new treatment option for patients with ESCC."

About the ORIENT-15 Study

ORIENT-15 is a global randomized, double-blind, multi-center Phase 3 clinical study evaluating sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy (cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil [5-FU]), compared to placebo in combination with chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of unresectable , locally advanced recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT03748134). At the time of interim analysis, a total of 659 eligible patients were enrolled and randomly assigned into the experimental group or control group in a 1:1 ratio. Patients were enrolled regardless of PD-L1 status. The primary endpoints included overall survival in all randomized patients and overall survival in PD-L1 positive (defined as CPS ≥10) patients.

About Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)

Esophageal cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors worldwide that begins in the inner layer (mucosa) of the esophagus, which connects the throat to the stomach. Based on GLOBOCAN 2020 estimates, approximately 600,000 new cases of esophageal cancer are diagnosed and approximately 540,000 deaths result from the disease globally. Esophageal cancer is the seventh most commonly diagnosed cancer and the sixth leading cause of death from cancer worldwide. More than half of new and fatal cases of esophageal cancer in the world occur in China. In China, it is estimated there were approximately 320,000 new cases of esophageal cancer diagnosed and approximately 300,000 deaths resulting from the disease in 2020. Esophageal cancer is the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fourth leading cause of death from cancer in China, which has a five-year survival rate of only 30 percent.

The two main types of esophageal cancer are squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and adenocarcinoma. In China, SCC is the predominant histologic type - accounting for more than 90 percent of all esophageal cancer. Currently, first-line standard systemic therapy in China is chemotherapy based on platinum drugs for unresectable, locally advanced recurrent or metastatic ESCC. There have been a few PD-1 inhibitors recently approved for the second-line treatment of patients with ESCC.

About Sintilimab

Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China, is an innovative PD-1 inhibitor with global quality standards jointly developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. Sintilimab is an immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1 / PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway, and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. Innovent is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies of sintilimab to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications, including more than 10 registrational or pivotal clinical trials.

In China, sintilimab has been approved for three indications, including:

  • The treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after two lines or later of systemic chemotherapy
  • In combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer
  • In combination with gemcitabine and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer

Additionally, Innovent currently has regulatory submissions under review in China for sintilimab:

  • In combination with BYVASDA® (bevacizumab injection) for the first-line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
  • The second-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer

Innovent also has two clinical studies that have met primary endpoint for sintilimab:

  • in combination with cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil for the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma
  • The second-line treatment for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

In May 2021, the U.S. FDA accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Sintilimab was included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in 2019 as the first PD-1 inhibitor and the only PD-1 included in the list in that year.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 24 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 5 products - TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO®(adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) and Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) - officially approved for marketing, sintilimab's Biologics License Application (BLA) acceptance in the U.S., 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 14 molecules in clinical trials.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

Note: Sintilimab is not an approved product in the United States. BYVASDA ® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA ® (rituximab biosimilar injection), and SULINNO ® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.TYVYT ® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)BYVASDA ® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)SULINNO ® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Innovent Biologics, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sintilimab-in-combination-with-chemotherapy-meets-overall-survival-primary-endpoint-in-the-global-phase-3-orient-15-study-for-the-first-line-treatment-of-esophageal-squamous-cell-carcinoma-301317929.html

SOURCE Innovent Biologics

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
749
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Cell#Lung Cancer#Squamous Cell Carcinoma#B Cell#Innovent Biologics#Escc#Idmc#Pd L1#Orient 15#Cps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Cancer
Related
Bothell, WAPosted by
TheStreet

Cocrystal Pharma Completes IND-enabling Studies With CC-42344 For The Treatment Of Seasonal And Pandemic Influenza A, Plans To Initiate A Phase 1 Trial In The Third Quarter

BOTHELL, Wash., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) ("Cocrystal" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, coronaviruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces the completion of IND-enabling studies with its potent, broad-spectrum PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza A and plans to initiate Phase 1 clinical development of CC-42344 in the third quarter of 2021.
Diseases & Treatmentssmarteranalyst.com

BeiGene’s Tislelizumab Gets Approval for First-Line Treatment of Advanced Non-Squamous NSCLC in China

China-based biopharmaceutical firm BeiGene (BGNE) has received approval for its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The NMPA has also given conditional approval for treating hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients who...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Santhera Announces Phase 4 LEROS Trial With Raxone® Met Primary Endpoint In Patients With Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy

Pratteln, Switzerland, June 23 , 20 21 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces positive topline results from its long-term Phase 4 LEROS s tudy with Raxone ® (idebenone) in the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) . The primary endpoint, proportion of eyes with clinically relevant benefit after 12 months treatment with Raxone versus untreated patients from an external control group , was met with high statistical significance (p=0.002) . The efficacy data confirm and extend previous findings which demonstrated that Raxone can prevent further vision loss and promote recovery of vision in LHON patients.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Decreased Annexin A1 expression enhances sensitivity to docetaxel, cisplatin and 5-fluorouracil combination induction chemotherapy in oral squamous cell carcinoma.

Annexin A1, a member of the Annexin superfamily, has been shown to play a vital role in a broad range of molecular and cellular processes. This study aims to explore the relationship between the Annexin A1 expression and the clinical response to cisplatin, docetaxel, and 5-fluorouracil (TPF) as induction chemotherapy in patients with oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC).
targetedonc.com

Sintilimab Plus Chemotherapy Prolongs OS in Recurrent or Metastatic ESCC

Sintilimab injection in combination with chemotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival as frontline treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The PD-1 inhibitor, sintilimab injection (Tyvyt), in combination with chemotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful...
Cancerhealio.com

Hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy plus sintilimab shows promise for advanced liver cancer

Treatment with hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy in combination with sintilimab allowed for surgical resection and produced survival rates similar to lesser advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, according to a presenter at The International Liver Congress. “FOLFOX-HAIC in combination with sintilimab is a safe and successful conversion therapy providing outstanding PFS to advanced...
TheStreet

Brickell Biotech Announces Initiation Of A Phase 1 Study Of Sofpironium Bromide Gel In Primary Palmoplantar Hyperhidrosis Patients By Its Development Partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical In Japan

BOULDER, Colo., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. ("Brickell" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that its development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Kaken"), recently initiated a Phase 1 clinical study to assess the pharmacokinetics (PK) of sofpironium bromide gel in patients with primary palmoplantar hyperhidrosis (PPH) in Japan.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Entera Bio To Conduct Conference Call On June 30 To Discuss Phase 2 Results For EB613 Positioned To Be The First Oral Bone-Building Agent For The Treatment Of Osteoporosis

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced it will conduct a conference call to discuss results from its successfully completed Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis. EB613 is an oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, and is positioned to be the first oral bone building (anabolic) product to treat osteoporosis patients.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Trillium Therapeutics Announces Dosing Of First Patient In Phase 1b/2 Study Of TTI-621 In Combination With Doxorubicin In Leiomyosarcoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has dosed the first patient with TTI-621 (SIRPα-IgG1 Fc), an investigational checkpoint inhibitor of the innate immune system, in combination with doxorubicin in a Phase 1b/2 study in leiomyosarcoma (LMS).
SciencePosted by
The Associated Press

PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Announces New Data from Phase 1 Study of VE202 for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Vedanta Biosciences, announced additional results from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers of VE202, Vedanta’s 16-strain live biotherapeutic product (LBP) candidate for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The new data were presented at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC).
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Compugen Doses First Patient In COM701/Opdivo® (nivolumab) Phase 1b Cohort Expansion Study

HOLON, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the combination expansion cohort of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating COM701, Compugen's first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, in combination with Opdivo ® (nivolumab). The indications for the combination therapy expansion cohort, ovarian, breast, endometrial and colorectal cancers were selected based on preclinical biomarker assessments.
The Press

Innovent Announces the China NMPA Approval of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in Combination with BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection) as First-Line Therapy for People with Hepatocellular Carcinoma

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases today announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in combination with BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection) as a first-line treatment for people with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This is the first regulatory approval of a PD-1 inhibitor-based combination therapy for the first-line treatment for HCC.
healio.com

Nyxol, pilocarpine combination meets primary endpoint in phase 2 trial for presbyopia

Nyxol in combination with low-dose pilocarpine successfully met primary and key secondary endpoints in a phase 2 trial evaluating its safety and efficacy for presbyopia, according to a press release from Ocuphire Pharma. The randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled VEGA-1 trial was a four-armed study investigating improvement in photopic binocular near vision...
CancerMedagadget.com

Peptide Drug Conjugate Drug Design For Cancer Therapy

Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:. First FDA Approved Peptide Drug Conjugate: Pepaxto (Melphalan Flufenamide) Pepaxto Clinical & Commercial Insight: Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales Forecast. Peptide Drug Conjugate Sales Opportunity: US, Europe, Japan & South Korea. Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Clinical Pipeline: > 20...
TheStreet

Innovent And Laekna Therapeutics Enter A Partnership Agreement To Co-Develop Combination Therapy Of Sintilimab And Afuresertib In Clinical Studies In China

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, and Laekna Therapeutics Shanghai Co., Ltd. (Laekna), an emerging innovative pharma company based in China's "Zhangjiang Pharma Valley" and New Jersey in the U.S., focusing on developing new ground-breaking innovative therapies to treat cancer and liver diseases, today jointly announced they have entered into a collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of Innovent's PD-1 inhibitor sintilimab and Laekna's pan-AKT kinase inhibitor afuresertib.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Biocytogen/Eucure Biopharma's CTLA-4 And CD40 MAbs Approved For Phase II Clinical Trials By The FDA

BOSTON and BEIJING, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen dedicated to developing antibody drugs with independent intellectual property rights, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two phase II clinical trials for YH001 (anti-CTLA-4) and YH003 (anti-CD40) in the United States.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Clinical Trial Market Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends by Phases, Study Design, Region, Opportunity Company Overview, Revenue – Renub Research

The clinical trial is a human medical study designed to test the safety and effectiveness of drugs, therapeutic products and devices before they are ultimately launched in the market. Around the world, the market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investment in pharmaceutical, life science and clinical research industries. Research centers and numerous organisations enhance clinical trials’ productivity and effectiveness by advancing and managing clinical trials globally. According to our analysis, the Clinical Trials Market will reach the value of US$ 57.46 Billion by 2026.

Comments / 0

Community Policy