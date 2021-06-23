Koloa Rum Company's success is high proof business is moving forward

Hi there, my name’s Volodyya, and I’ve been a Ruby developer for many years now. I’m on the Pivorak Ruby Community core team and a Ruby mentor. Ruby engineers have been quite in demand lately, while when it comes to hiring them, there’s not that much of a choice for recruiters to make. Well, this is the 2010 whirlwind hype at its notorious best: the year witnessed Ruby on Rails hitting the popularity charts, while in 2015, we saw many engineers leaving for Node.js, React, Python, and Elixir, as well as other contiguous web technologies. Nonetheless, the projects built on Rails did not vanish into thin air. What’s more, today’s full-stack software development lets us observe the technology’s renaissance. It took years to form the best practices and write copious books and articles - everything a newbie might need to feel more confident. Yet, we are nowadays short of experienced engineers and not newcomers. So, where do we find them?