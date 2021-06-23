Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Online Survey Software Market To Grow By USD 2.64 Billion During 2020-2024|Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online survey software market is expected to grow by USD 2.64 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the online survey software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience bymaking effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Online Survey Software Market Participants:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. offers online survey software to build better relationships with your customers, employees, patients, or students.

Medallia Inc.

Medallia Inc. offers online survey software for various industries.

QuestionPro Inc.

QuestionPro Inc. offers survey software built for everyday essentials.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants: https://www.technavio.com/report/online-survey-software-market-industry-analysis

Online Survey Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The online survey software market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
  • Market Research
  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare
  • Others
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • The Middle East and Africa

The online survey software market is driven by the increased use of online survey software among SMBs. In addition, the rise in the volume of e-commerce transactions is expected to trigger the online survey software market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the online survey software market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45284

Related Report on Information Technology Include:

Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market- The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market is segmented by end-user (retail and healthcare, BFSI, telecommunication, government and defense, and others) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Assisted Living Software Market- The assisted living software market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/online-survey-software-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-survey-software-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-64-billion-during-2020-2024technavio-301317917.html

SOURCE Technavio

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
751
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Software Industry#Market Trends#Cisco Systems Inc#Medallia Inc#Questionpro Inc#Cagr#Bfsi#Mea#Ustechnavio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Encryption Software Market is Supposed to Grow at a Promising Double-Digit CAGR of $$% During Forecast 2022-2031

The market assessment of the Global Encryption Software Market status focuses on compiling the most crucial aspects indicating the growth and development scenario coupled with the strategic significance, global market size, and volume, cost structure identifying the revenue generation, consumption, and overall expenditure and finally delivers the accurate analysis of the global market estimates. It also incorporates a thorough analysis of the market dynamics analyzing the major influential factor responsible for altering the growth of the global Encryption Software industry including the drivers, restraints and current market trends. New concepts and methodologies in the field of Encryption Software market are also a critical part of the market study providing an overview of the future market scenario.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Indoor LBS Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Indoor LBS Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Indoor LBS market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Indoor LBS industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Sourcing Strategy, Scope, Demand and Forecast to 2028

The global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market size is expected to reach USD 353.78 Billion at a steady CAGR of 29.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of NVMe market can be attributed to the rising demand for SSD amongst various consumers across the globe. NVMe supports low latency and operational performance in different applications, which is boost deployment, and in turn driving market revenue growth.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Hi Announces Investment From Hashed To Accelerate Growth

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's first membership-powered financial service for crypto and fiat - hi- announces a strategic investment partnership with South Korean blockchain fund, Hashed. The investment will be used to accelerate hi's impressive early membership growth. hi's pilot service is a cross-ecosystem financial services...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Plans To Rollout Low-Cost Electric Motorcycles In Latam This Year

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the expansion of its recently announced Electric Vehicle (EV) One-Stop-Shop division (EVOSS). IQSTEL has worked closely on the Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI) Electric Motorcycle Initiative backed by Revolt Token. IQSTEL's EVOSS division has supported ALYI's MODUS design team on the development of EV Batteries, EV Chargers, Battery Management Software, IoT EV Connectivity, an EV Mobile App, and an EV Dashboard Display. In the course of this work, IQSTEL has worked with Chinese, American, and Indian, manufactures of EV industry parts and motorcycles.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

PCI Express Market Trending Forecasts with Growth Scenario by 2028 - Akamai Technologies, Intel, Kingston, Microchip

Officially abbreviated as PCIe or PCI-e, PCI Express (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) is a high-speed serial computer expansion bus standard designed to replace older PCI, PCI-X, and AGP bus standards. Increasing demand for SSDs drives demand for PCIe SSD, and the storage segment is the major contributor to the growth of the storage application segment in the PCI market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Multiscreen Video Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: IDC, Divitel, TO THE NEW

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Multiscreen Video Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Multiscreen Video Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Multiscreen Video investments till 2029.
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Cloud Security Software Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Avanan, Cisco Systems, Cloudpassage, Imperva

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Security Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cloud Security Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Glycomics/Glycobiology Market To Reach USD 2.88 Billion By 2028 | Growing demand for advanced glycomics and glycobiology Tools

Increasing glycomics research, rising investment in drug discovery and development, and growing opportunities in biopharmaceutical sector are key factors driving market growth. Market Size – USD 1.0 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – Growing demand for advanced glycomics and glycobiology tools. The...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

States Stadium Security Software Market Size & Revenue Analysis | AxxonSoft, Avigilon Corporation, CISCO Systems Inc

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global States Stadium Security Software Market. The Research Article Entitled Global States Stadium Security Software Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for States Stadium Security Software investments till 2029.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Anesthetics Market Report 2020: Market Is Expected To Grow From $5.7 Billion In 2029 To $6 Billion In 2023 - Forecast To 2025 & 2030

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anesthetics Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global anesthetics market is expected to grow from $5.7 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.2%.The...
RetailValueWalk

China’s Online Retail Market To Reach USD 3.68 Trillion By 2025

China’s online retail market sector is poised to grow at a 15.14% CAGR. Despite recently decelerating growth, China's online retail market hit CNY 11.76 trillion (approximately USD 1.82 trillion) in 2020. The market is on target to reach approximately CNY 23.80 trillion (USD 3.68 trillion), reflecting a five-year CAGR of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy