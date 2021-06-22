Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on June 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol "MITAU".

Each unit issued in the offering consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units commence separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be respectively listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "MITA" and "MITAW". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on June 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated is the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on June 22, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained, when available, from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, email: syndprospectus@stifel.com, or by telephone: (855) 300-7136.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Coliseum Acquisition Corp.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or geographic region, it intends to focus on consumer product, service and media companies at the intersection of sports, entertainment, digital media and/or technology.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for a Business Combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622006113/en/

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
757
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Sec#Mitau#Sec#Syndicate Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Tenax Therapeutics Announces CEO Transition And $10 Million PIPE Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced a CEO transition in connection with the retirement of its current CEO:. Effective July 13, 2021, Mr. Anthony A. DiTonno will retire as Chief Executive Officer and Director...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing July 8, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CPARU) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing July 8, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 34,360,391 units (including 4,360,391 units sold in connection with the partial exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option), completed on May 20, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "CPARU," and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "CPAR" and "CPARW," respectively. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GWG Holdings Announces Receipt Of Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Potential Delisting

DALLAS, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that it received a Staff Determination letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that the Company had not established compliance with Rule 5620(a), which requires that GWG hold an annual meeting of shareholders within 12 months of the company's fiscal year end, and Rule 5250(c)(1), because GWG has not yet filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Exro Announces Graduation To The Toronto Stock Exchange

Exro has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same trading symbol "EXRO", with trading to commence July 8 th. CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC) ("NMFC" or "the Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Additionally, at that time, the Company will announce its third quarter 2021 dividend. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

DRAFTKINGS INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The DraftKings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - DKNG

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DraftKings Inc. class action lawsuit charges DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report and certain of DraftKings and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.'s ("DEAC") top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The DraftKings class action lawsuit ( Rodriguez v. DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05739) was commenced on July 2, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

DoubleDown Interactive Files Amendment To Registration Statement With B. Riley Securities As Lead Left Bookrunner

SEATTLE and SEOUL, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd., organized under the laws of the Republic of Korea (the "Company"), a subsidiary of Korea-based DoubleU Games Co., Ltd., announced today that it has engaged B. Riley Securities, Inc. as the lead underwriter of its previously announced proposed U.S. initial public offering of its common shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"). The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "DDI." Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. will remain as an active underwriter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Platinum Equity Acquires Flooring Distributor Paramount Global Surfaces

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the acquisition of Paramount Global Surfaces (PGS) from Linsalata Capital Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. PGS is a leading developer, importer and distributor of premium, proprietary porcelain tile and other hard surface floor coverings used...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

MCLEAN, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) (the "Company") announced today that it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of $33.5 million aggregate principal amount of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at 100% of the principal amount and will mature on August 1, 2026. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on July 15, 2021. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $5.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes solely to cover over-allotments, if any.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Aterian Announces Fabrice Hamaide's Departure

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) ("Aterian" or the "Company") announced today that effective June 30, 2021, Fabrice Hamaide's contract with the Company terminated. Mr. Hamaide served as General Manager and Head of M&A, Europe. "I want to thank Fabrice for his service to Aterian and wish him well in his future endeavors" said Yaniv Sarig, Co-founder and CEO of Aterian. "In the interim, Joe Risico, Chief Legal Officer and Head of M&A, U.S., will assume all responsibilities related to our European M&A activities. We are currently pursuing opportunities domestically and abroad as part of our M&A efforts and will share any developments as they become available."
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

First Industrial Realty Trust Closes $750 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility And $200 Million Unsecured Term Loan

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) - Get Report, a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, today announced it has closed a $750 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The facility amends and restates the Company's previous revolving credit facility.
Pearl River, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Sterling Bancorp Announces Strategic Investment In Verdigris Holdings, Inc, Parent Company Of BrightFi

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (STL) - Get Report, today announced it has made a strategic investment in Verdigris Holdings , Inc , the parent company of BrightFi, a leading provider of digital banking services to banks and non-bank institutions. Founded in 2016, BrightFi delivers cloud-based technology solutions that deploy digital banking and other financial services in a time- and cost-efficient manner. BrightFi partners with regional and community banks, community organizations, employers, retailers, and other institutions. It delivers affordable, technology-enabled financial services to companies and consumers in communities that are under banked and underserved by more traditional financial institutions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

VerifyMe Announces Closing of $106,260,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option, by Co-Sponsored SPAC - G3 VRM Acquisition Corp.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SPAC is targeting businesses with enterprise values of approximately $250 million to $500 million within the technology and business services industry. ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Satellogic to go Public via Merger With CF Acquisition Corp. V (CFV)

Nettar Group, Inc. ("Satellogic" or the "Company"), a leader in high-resolution satellite data collection, and CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketspymnts.com

Digital Lending Platform Blend Labs To Raise $360M In IPO

The digital lending platform Blend Labs Inc. is going public. The company announced Tuesday it had launched the roadshow for the initial public offering (IPO) of 20 million shares of its Class A common stock that could raise up to $360 million for the firm. According to a company news...
Businessparabolicarc.com

Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor Fitzgerald’s CF Acquisition Corp. V

Proven leader in Earth Observation with vertically integrated platform, differentiated technology, and 17 commercial satellites in orbit, representing more capacity than the next four1 Earth Observation companies combined. Satellogic seeks to remap the entire surface of the Earth daily in sub-meter resolution and at an affordable price-point, creating unprecedented commercial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy