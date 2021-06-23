Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Coway Continues The ESG Initiatives For A Sustainable Future

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd. announced its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments in line with South Korea's 2050 carbon neutrality goals.

As a leading environmental home appliances company, Coway pledged to follow an ESG framework that would minimize the impact of its business operations since 2006. The company has now put a variety of these initiatives into action.

Continued Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Coway announced that it intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by half in comparison to its 2020 levels by 2030. In the mid-to-long term, the company plans to operate on 100 percent renewable energy and be fully carbon neutral by 2050.

Coway has already been using solar power in three factories and one distribution center. It plans to make more investments towards generating solar power and offset GHG emissions through renewable energy.

The company also seeks to move towards a circular economy with a cycle of recovering, reusing, and recycling used resources. The goal is to achieve a 100 percent waste recycling rate, a 100 percent industrial waste resource recovery rate, and 20,000 refurbished product sales by 2030.

Coway introduced a refurbishment system to the home appliances rental industry in 2007, which has multiple benefits. It reduces waste disposal costs for the company, creates lower-priced products for customers, and has less impact on the economy.

The aim is to have an entirely eco-friendly product development process.

Recognition of Coway's ESG Initiatives and Transparent Disclosures

As a result of these ongoing efforts, Coway has been named on the prestigious 2020 DJSI World Index (Dow Jones Sustainability World Index) for the fifth consecutive year to become the only Korean company to be included in the household durables category. The DJSI ranking indicates that Coway's sustainability practices are in the top 15 percent of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global BMI (Broad Market Index), proving its world-class competitiveness in corporate sustainability.

The company has also had eight consecutive years on the DJSI Asia-Pacific Index and three successive years on the DJSI Korea Index.

The Korea Corporate Governance Service (KCGS) also awarded Coway an 'A' grade in the 2020 ESG Rating for outstanding performance. KCGS measures the ESG ratings of listed companies and financial institutions in Korea every year.

In addition, Coway is committed to transparency and has continued to publish details of its environmental and social progress in the annual "Sustainability Report" since 2006. The company also publishes the "Carbon Report" and publicly discloses information to investors and consumers through the annual Carbon Disclosure Project.

"Coway's commitment to a sustainable future through various efforts has continued for more than a decade. We will continue to make a concerted effort to fulfill our responsibility in environment, society, and governance, and transparently communicate our progress," a company official said.

For more details, please visit http://sustainability.coway.co.kr/

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-continues-the-esg-initiatives-for-a-sustainable-future-301317915.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
752
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Carbon Neutrality#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Korean#Djsi#S P Global Bmi#Kcgs#Esg Rating#Carbon Disclosure Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Solar Power
Country
Vietnam
Related
EconomyGreenBiz

A ‘value proposition framework’ for sustainable development

Value. It’s the name of the game. Create it economically; capture it distinctively. Whatever theoretical economic framework (such as game theory or decision analysis) or business model you want to select, value is at the heart of it. Individuals, organizations businesses and governments act to increase value — also referred to as utility — from their perspectives.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Newland Joins Miller as Head of Renewable Energy; Aon’s McKenzie to BMS in Australia; Dasgupta to Lockton Re

This group of International People Moves covers appointments at three brokers: Miller, BMS and Lockton Re. A summary of these new hires follows here. Miller, the London-based independent specialist re/insurance broker, announced the appointment of Rhys Newland as head of Renewable Energy and Environmental Technology. Newland commenced his role on July 1, reporting to Martin Henderson, head of Energy.
Environmentoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Kodiak Commits to Sustainability with “Built for What Matters” Initiative

Cambridge, Ontario, July 6, 2021 – Kodiak, the 110-year-old Canadian boot brand, is taking steps to reduce its environmental footprint and improve sustainability through a new multi-year, multi-faceted initiative dubbed, Built for What Matters. The initiative kicks off with a focus on design and manufacturing, incorporating fewer, more sustainable materials and implementing manufacturing processes that are less impactful to the environment.
Agriculturepncguam.com

Tourism and Guam’s sustainable development initiatives

The Guam Visitors Bureau held a virtual workshop Wednesday to share updates on Guam’s sustainable development initiatives. GVB and representatives from Guam Green Growth and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council shared updates on Guam’s sustainable development initiatives and destination improvement plan. Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated that there are plans...
Environmentatlantanews.net

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Global Trend, Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 -2028

The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming. Increasing dependence on non-renewable energy technologies and excessive usage of fossil fuels have generated excessive carbon emissions and resulted in global warming.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Flexibility And Choice To Drive Sun Life's Future Of Work In Canada

Designed to empower employees, attract talent and accelerate its goal to be one of the best insurance and asset management companies. TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadian employers solidify their return-to-office plans, Sun Life becomes the first Canadian insurance, wealth & health company to share its post-pandemic future of work vision. Rooted in employee flexibility, empowerment and centred around Client and business needs, the vision has employees choosing when and where to work - whether at home or in the office.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global $14.9 Billion Food Disinfection Market To 2025: Increase In Demand For Non-Thermal Process In Disinfection & Environment-Friendly Solutions

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Disinfection Market by Chemical Type (Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide & Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds), End-use (Food Processing, Beverage Processing), Application Area, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global food disinfection market size is...
Economyetftrends.com

Capitalize on ESG Growth with ‘KGRN’

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has become an increasingly popular thematic investment opportunity, with over $21.5 billion invested in mutual funds and ETFs with ESG screens in the first quarter of 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal. That’s double the previous year’s first quarter net inflows. To put...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Energy Transitions Commission Warns Demand For Biomass Likely To Exceed Sustainable Supply

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Transitions Commission (ETC)'s latest report sets out how rapidly increasing demand for bioresources could outstrip sustainable supply, undermining climate mitigation efforts and harming biodiversity, unless alternative zero-carbon options are rapidly scaled-up and use of bioresources carefully prioritised. The report, Bioresources Within a...
Cell PhonesWorld Economic Forum

ESG: How can we improve sustainable finance?

Sustainable finance is the practice of taking environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into account when making investment decisions. Today investment funds that use ESG have more than $50 trillion in capital and are growing fast. A recent article in The Economist mentions that an average of two new ESG...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

The UN, The OECD, The World Bank And The World Wide Fund For Nature At The First BforPlanet

BARCELONA, Spain, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first BforPlanet, the event focused on promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the private sector, will feature some of the leading international institutions in the fields of sustainability and development. Among those taking part in the event, to be held on 7 and 8 July at Fira de Barcelona's Montjuïc venue, are the United Nations, through the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), the World Bank and the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature).
Industrynewfoodmagazine.com

The sustainable future of food in the workplace

The catering industry is responding to an increased focus on health, wellbeing and sustainability. The challenge: to provide wholesome food that meets crucial corporate social responsibility targets, while answering consumer demand for nutrition. Ryan Holmes considers whether seasonal supply chains and plant-based diets hold the answer. Utilising British supply chains:...
BusinessBusiness Insider

CIBC Asset Management bolsters ESG offering with launch of Sustainable Investment Solutions

A portion of CIBC's management fees to be donated to initiatives supporting climate transition. TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) — Today, CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) announced the launch of CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions, providing access to actively managed strategies that seek to align with the investing values of socially responsible investors. A portion of CIBC's revenues from managing these environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions will be donated to organizations supporting climate transition activities*.
IndustryPosted by
TechRadar

Creating sustainable supply chains of the future

When it comes to Enterprise Resource Planning, the optimal supply chain was built on the ‘just-in-time’ model, comprising uber-efficient, connected blocks that deliver what businesses need, right when they need it, in order to complete the next step of the manufacturing process. This model works in a globalized world, where there is little friction, such as trade barriers, impeding the free movement of goods, but it was not built to withstand a global pandemic and the resulting limitations on trade which we have discovered at great cost.
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

The future of flying is closer than ever. Sustainable fuel is the key

As air travel picks up, it is critical that the aviation industry supports the net-zero transition. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) - fuel made from biogenic feedstocks such as waste cooking oil, agricultural residues and municipal waste - will play an key role. The World Economic Forum’s Clean Skies for Tomorrow...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Liontrust halts ESG trust IPO as initial issue misses funding target

(Alliance News) - Liontrust Asset Management PLC on Friday cancelled the launch of an ESG fund, as an initial issue of shares failed to meet a minimum fundraising amount. Liontrust ESG Trust PLC had announced on May 7 its plan for an initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It had looked to raise GBP150 million in an initial issue, to invest in a portfolio of 25 to 35 sustainable companies around the world.
EnvironmentEntrepreneur

This Green Initiative Believes In Sustainable, Scalable, Replicable Models That Are Economically Viable

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Earlier incubated under the HCL Uday programme, HCL Harit – The Green Initiative, is now a distinct flagship programme of HCL Foundation under the Environment Action. This programme envisions conserving, restoring, and enhancing indigenous environmental systems and responding to climate change in a sustainable manner through community engagement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy