Maxeon Solar Technologies To Participate In Virtual Nomura Industrials & New Energy Day

By PR Newswire
SINGAPORE, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, announced today that its management team will participate in Nomura International ( Hong Kong) Industrials & New Energy Day on June 29th - 30th ( China time).

Management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and secure a time for the meetings.

About Maxeon Solar TechnologiesMaxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,200 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

© 2021 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All Rights Reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit www.maxeon.com/trademarks for more info rmation.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxeon-solar-technologies-to-participate-in-virtual-nomura-industrials--new-energy-day-301317885.html

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

