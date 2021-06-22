Ramo Law PC's Elsa Ramo Among California's Leading Women Leaders

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that its Managing Partner Elsa Ramo is has been selected as a nominee for the 'Innovator of the Year' Award and recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's special supplement, published today. The 2021 Women's Leadership Awards honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.

"I am honored to be recognized and included alongside such highly esteemed professional women from across Southern California," said Ramo.

Ramo is an established entertainment attorney representing producers, financiers, and production entities in film, television, and digital content. Named to Variety's 2020 Legal Impact Report and 2020 Dealmakers List, Ramo has become a lead commentator for the industry, and has been interviewed by Fox 11 News, KNX 1070, Variety, Indiewire, and TheWrap. She frequently participates on panels and webinars, is a committee member for the UCLA Entertainment Law Symposium, the founder of PEFA (a professional organization for female entertainment attorneys), and she regularly supports charities advocating for women in the industry such as Women In Media, Women Creating Change, Film Fatales, and Film Independent.

Ramo has represented hundreds of projects, including Emmy award-winning shows and films which debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The firm's clients include Imagine Entertainment, Boardwalk Pictures, Inc., Scout Productions Inc., Laugh Out Loud Productions LLC, Campfire, Balboa Productions, The Jim Henson Co., Sykydance Media, Image Nation, Wild Canary Animation Inc., Rumble, Citizen Jones and Solution Entertainment Group.

The Women of Influence profile adds that as the founder and managing partner of Ramo Law PC, Ramo oversees a staff of 15 full-time attorneys and a Packaging and Sales department that provide production, distribution and finance legal services in feature films, documentaries, scripted and unscripted television and digital content.

Last year, Ramo Law was featured by the Daily Journal in its 2020 list of 'Top Boutique Law Firms.' Ramo Law's three partners were named to Variety's "Legal Impact Report" in both 2020 and 2019 and Ramo was recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Award" earlier this year.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramo-law-pcs-elsa-ramo-among-californias-leading-women-leaders-301317892.html

SOURCE Ramo Law PC