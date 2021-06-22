Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Ubiquiti Inc. - UI

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ubiquiti Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") (UI) - Get Report. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ubiquiti and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 11, 2021, Ubiquiti disclosed that a breach involving a third-party cloud provider had exposed customer account credentials.

On this news, Ubiquit's stock price fell $13.69 per share, or 5.32%, over the following two days, closing at $243.76 per share on January 13, 2021.

Then, on March 30, 2021, cybersecurity analyst Brian Krebs reported that "a source who participated in the response to that breach" alleged that Ubiquiti "massively downplayed a 'catastrophic' incident to minimize the hit to its stock price, and that the third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication." This anonymous security professional stated that the breach "was catastrophically worse than reported, and legal silenced and overruled efforts to decisively protect customers. . . . The breach was massive, customer data was at risk, access to customers' devices deployed in corporations and homes around the world was at risk."

On this news, Ubiquiti's stock price fell $18.78 per share, or 5.11%, to close at $349.00 per share on March 30, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-ubiquiti-inc---ui-301317813.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
759
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubiquiti Inc#Securities Fraud#Investors#Pomerantz Law Firm#The Company#Cybersecurity#The Pomerantz Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with RLX's January 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). RLX investors have until August 9, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

DIDI GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against DiDi Global Inc. - DIDI

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 7, 2021to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) , if they purchased the Company's securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the Company's June 2021 initial public offering. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Central District of California and Southern District of New York.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("DraftKings" or "the Company") (DKNG) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (DIDI) : (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). DiDi investors have until September 7, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against BlueCity Holdings Limited And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or "the Company") (BLCT) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages DraftKings Inc. F/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - DKNG

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG) - Get Report between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 31, 2021.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report ("FTA"). FTA was formed in 2017 from a merger between freight services providers Guiyang Huochebang Technology...
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheStreet

ADVAXIS INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger Of Advaxis, Inc. - ADXS

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Advaxis, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ADXS) ("the Company") with Biosight Ltd. pursuant to which Advaxis shareholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Aterian, Inc. (ATER) F/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK)

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming July 12, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. ("Aterian" or the "Company") (ATER) - Get Report (NASDAQ: MWK) securities between December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp ("RAAC" or the "Company") (RAAC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Berkshire Grey (" Berkshire"), a privately-held developer of integrated artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for e-commerce, retail replenishments, and logistics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RAAC will acquire Berkshire through a reverse merger that will result in Berkshire becoming a publicly-listed robotics and automation solutions company. The transaction reflects a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2.7 billion for the combined company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Realty Income Corp. - O

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Realty Income Corp. ("Realty" or the "Company") ( O) relating to its proposed merger with VEREIT, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income per share they own.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating DiDi Global, Inc. On Behalf Of DiDi Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) on behalf of DiDi stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DiDi has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On or about June 30, 2021,...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

DIDI BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - DIDI

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) resulting from allegations that DiDi may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased DiDi securities you may...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates IKNX, MPB, JAX, CNST; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock. If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Array Technologies, Inc. F/k/a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC And Certain Officers And Directors - ARRY

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Array Technologies, Inc. f/k/a ATI Intermediate Holdings, LLC ("Array" or the "Company") (ARRY) - Get Report and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-05658, is on behalf of:
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. (REKR) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (REKR) - Get Report securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Rekor investors have until August 30, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy