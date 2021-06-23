Colorado State Epidemiologist urging vaccination as Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across region
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Gov. Jared Polis gathered input on ways to increase vaccination rates in Mesa County and surrounding communities on Tuesday. Dr. Herlihy is urging vaccinations as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the area. She says that preventing COVID-19 in the first place is the most effective strategy available. Although some treatments for the virus like monoclonal antibodies are effective, she urges residents to get vaccinated to prevent serious infection in the first place.www.kjct8.com