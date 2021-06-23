Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado State Epidemiologist urging vaccination as Delta COVID-19 variant spreads across region

By (Tom Ferguson)
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Gov. Jared Polis gathered input on ways to increase vaccination rates in Mesa County and surrounding communities on Tuesday. Dr. Herlihy is urging vaccinations as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the area. She says that preventing COVID-19 in the first place is the most effective strategy available. Although some treatments for the virus like monoclonal antibodies are effective, she urges residents to get vaccinated to prevent serious infection in the first place.

Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Why COVID's Delta variant could be the greatest threat to vaccinated people

Scientists have long worried that a variant of the coronavirus would be more dangerous than the original virus in three ways: it would be more transmissible, cause more severe disease, and evade the protection of existing vaccines. 'The nightmare is a variant that meets all three conditions,' said Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
The Independent

Map reveals US covid hotspots with high delta numbers and low vaccinations

A dozen US states mostly clustered across the central and western parts of the country are now areas where there is a high risk of Covid-19 transmission due to below-average vaccination rates and rising case numbers, according to researchers from several prominent US universities.Data analysed by the Covid Act Now project, which is partnered with Stanford, Georgetown, and a nonprofit associated with Harvard, indicated last week that residents of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Nevada, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma were now at “high” risk of contracting the virus if unvaccinated.Over the weekend two more states were added to...
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Public HealthCosmopolitan

Delta variant of COVID: The two symptoms closely linked to it

The Delta variant of COVID - also known as the Indian variant, as it was first detected in India - has really messed things up for us here in the UK. After sailing through the first three stages of the four-stage roadmap out of lockdown, we've hit a large stumbling block ahead of what should have been 'freedom day' - the removal of all social distancing measures - on 21 June. And it's all thanks to rising cases of the Delta variant, a more transmissable variant of the virus which began spreading fast in the north west of England and has now taken grip country-wide.
Public Healthcbs19.tv

Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading faster than experts thought

CLEVELAND — There are more warnings about the Delta variant that is spreading faster than experts thought. "The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said at a White House briefing on the virus. “Good news: Our vaccines are effective against the delta variant.”
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

COVID-19 delta variant spreads to all major Hawaii counties

State health officials reiterated their plea that Hawaii residents get vaccinated as soon as possible as the dangerous delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the islands. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print &...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

These States Have The Highest Number Of Delta Variant Cases

The fast-spreading and highly contagious Delta variant has health officials concerned as it makes its way through the U.S. as what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed a “variant of concern.”. The Delta strain, which was first identified in India, is considered more deadly as it is...

