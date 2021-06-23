Cancel
Ilana Glazer is suspicious of fertility doctor Pierce Brosnan in Hulu horror film ‘False Positive’

By Lynn Martinez
WSVN-TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow for a story you’ll see on just one gestation. Pierce Brosnan’s reputation as a fertility doctor is being called into question. Not by me. By Hulu!. Pierce Brosnan (as Dr. Hindle): “So, you two need a little help.”. In “False Positive,” Ilana Glazer is over the moon now that...

wsvn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Sophia Bush
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertility#False Positive#Hulu
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

In Hulu’s False Positive, Ilana Glazer Stares Down the Dark Side of the Pregnancy Industrial Complex

When we meet Ilana Glazer in the first few minutes of Hulu’s False Positive, out today on the streaming network, the actor/comedian/writer/director is unrecognizable. For starters, her signature fuzzy curls are styled straight, which is jarring for fans of her wisecracking hipster alter ego in Comedy Central’s beloved series Broad City. She also happens to be covered in blood. But the subtle feminist satire that runs through this horror flick, which was directed by John Lee off a script he fleshed out with Glazer, nods to Rosemary’s Baby while taking a critical look at the pregnancy industrial complex, which is very much in Glazer’s wheelhouse.
TV & VideosYork Dispatch Online

Review: Glazer dips into horror on Hulu

Actor and writer Ilana Glazer is best known for her bubbly, absurdist comedic work, especially on her dearly departed Comedy Central show, “Broad City.” But for her first leading film role and feature screenwriting debut, Glazer takes a hard left. “False Positive,” co-written by Glazer and “Broad City” director John...
TV Seriescgmagonline.com

False Positive (2021) Review

False Positive opens on a woman covered in blood. She’s in white, red drips pouring down her face, marching with a blank stare. We’ll soon learn what lead up to this apparent horror show, that this is a woman who’s just experienced the hell of the patriarchal healthcare system. The scary tale of a woman losing her agency to our horrid reality hints that it might be a creative metaphor, but it’s themes are much more on its (bloody) face.
Movieskclu.org

Pregnancy Horror 'False Positive' Doesn't Deliver

Hulu's horror film False Positive aches to evoke the sick, helpless, enveloping dread into which Mia Farrow's character so famously descended in Roman Polanski's 1968 classic Rosemary's Baby. And there's a lot it gets right, in the early going anyway, as it forces us to watch as the young, pregnant Lucy (Ilana Glazer) gets treated with polite but determined condescension by everyone around her.
Moviesdailydead.com

Interview: Co-Writer and Director John Lee Discusses Collaborating with Ilana Glazer and More for FALSE POSITIVE

Set to debut this Friday on Hulu is the pregnancy horror film False Positive, which was directed by John Lee and written by Lee and Ilana Glazer. Glazer also stars in the project as Lucy, a woman who has been struggling to get pregnant with her husband, Adrian (Justin Theroux). The couple eventually reaches out to one of the world’s preeminent fertility doctors, Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), to help them make their dream of starting a family a reality. That decision comes with a nightmarish price tag attached for Lucy, who fears that her doctor might not be working in her best interests after all.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Fractured and Fruitless, False Positive Is a Derivative Portrait of Motherhood

Motherhood is a pretty scary thing. Particularly when it comes to the typical nine-month gestation period that produces a newborn child, the horror genre has been a hotbed of filmmakers exploring the visceral terror inherent in the body-altering state of pregnancy and the bloody act of giving birth. Perhaps this is why False Positive feels so fractured within this realm—for all of the diverse and interesting explorations within this subgenre, co-writers Ilana Glazer and John Lee limit their film by exclusively riffing on the notoriously inimitable Rosemary’s Baby.
MoviesEW.com

False Positive review: Hulu's body horror is a sleek, strange misfire

Oh, what wayward offspring Rosemary's Baby has wrought. More than 50 years after the release of Roman Polanski's paranoic touchstone, Justin Theroux and Ilana Glazer star in False Positive (available on Hulu June 25), an impeccably stylized but oddly inert Rosemary redux set adrift somewhere between horror and camp. The...
MoviesTell-Tale TV

False Positive Review: Psychological Horror Film is Poorly Conceived

Note: this review contains minor spoilers for False Positive. Grisly, gory, and occasionally sharp, False Positive, Ilana Glazer’s newest brainchild, is a big ole zero. The film starts with some promise. The script reflects some familiarity with the anxiety of infertility, the absurdities of pregnancy and mommy-culture, and the undercurrents of toxic masculinity in the workplace.
Visual ArtOne Green Planet

Pierce Brosnan’s New Digital Artwork

Pierce Brosnan, the former James Bond, artist, actor, and environmentalist, is debuting a new collection of digital artworks with LGND Inc., the company announced. Titled BIG NOISE, the collection includes new work inspired by his 1995 painting Ear Plugs. “It’s been a pleasure to explore this new medium of digital...
younghollywood.com

Nothing But True Positive Reviews For Hulu's 'False Positive'!

Let’s just be real right off the bat – you tell me Ilana Glazer is starring in anything and I’m there. So when I heard that this "Broad City" alum and comedy maestro was shifting gears from laughs to screams, I was beyond intrigued. I consider myself a horror/thriller buff of sorts, with some of my favorite movies (and books) of all time falling under this genre – The Shining, The Silence of the Lambs, The Blair Witch Project, Black Swan, and Get Out being a few that I can watch over and over again, despite the ensuing stress that my poor heart must endure. But even though I can’t walk around corners, hang out in the dark, traverse forests, or exist in noiseless situations without sweating just a bit, those that are less inclined to torture themselves with overly creepy, disgustingly gory, pee-your-pants cinema have nothing to worry about with this film. Well, maybe not nothing, but very little. Allow me to explain...
MoviesPeople

Pierce Brosnan Hopes His Singing in Cinderella Will 'Bring a Smile to People's Faces'

Pierce Brosnan is set to put his vocal skills on full display once again in the upcoming Cinderella adaptation. Brosnan, 68, previously admitted that "singing is not necessarily" his "forte" after receiving mixed reviews for his vocal performances in 2008's Mamma Mia! and 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Criticism aside, the former James Bond actor opens up about what fans can expect from his appearance as King Rowan in the anticipated Kay Cannon-directed Cinderella movie.
Family RelationshipsKXLY

Pierce Brosnan’s absent dad inspired him to be a loving father

Pierce Brosnan says growing up without a “father figure” made him “cherish” his own family. The former James Bond star and his wife Keely Shaye Smith Pierce have two sons, Dylan, 24, and Paris, 20, together, whilst Pierce also has son Sean, 37, and adopted son Chris, 48, as well as his late adopted daughter Charlotte with his late wife Cassandra Harris.

