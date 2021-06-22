Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mikisew Cree First Nation Urges Canada To Resolve Major Challenges Identified By UNESCO That Are Keeping Wood Buffalo National Park In Peril

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

FORT CHIPEWYAN, AB, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - A draft decision by UNESCO's World Heritage Committee has highlighted serious shortcomings in multijurisdictional efforts led by Canada to save the Peace Athabasca Delta in Canada's largest national park. Wood Buffalo National Park is moving closer to possibly becoming Canada's first World Heritage Site to be added to UNESCO's List of World Heritage in Danger until more corrective measures are completed .

Wood Buffalo National Park in Peril

The draft decision includes the following findings:

  • Wood Buffalo National Park's conservation status has not improved since a 2016 reactive monitoring mission and WBNP's integrity remains a significant concern;
  • Canada has not effectively managed threats to WBNP;
  • Large challenges continue to compromise the effectiveness of the WBNP Action Plan;
  • WBNP likely meets the criteria for inscription on the List of World Heritage in Danger, which will be considered after an investigation by conservation experts.

"Our way of life depends on having a healthy Peace Athabasca Delta in Wood Buffalo National Park," said Mikisew Chief Peter Powder. "That's why we would like nothing more than to be in a position to tell the World Heritage Committee next month that Canada, Alberta and British Columbia have responded to yesterday's announcement by redoubling their efforts to save this incredible place and that they've made new commitments to take the actions needed to tackle the most serious threats to the Park in partnership with us. We're starting to build some momentum, but more can and must be done to save this special place."

WBNP has the worst conservation outlook of any World Heritage Site in Canada according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. A 2018 strategic environmental assessment of WBNP commissioned by Parks Canada determined that, without immediate intervention, the world heritage values of the Peace Athabasca Delta will be lost. The draft decision and supporting conservation analysis was released on National Indigenous Peoples Day and will be considered at the 44 th Session of the World Heritage Committee.

"It was bittersweet to receive this report on National Indigenous Peoples Day," added Melody Lepine, Mikisew's UNESCO lead. "Saving Wood Buffalo National Park provides many opportunities for Canada to show it is a champion for the environment and reconciliation in a tangible way. We hope the analysis provided by UNESCO becomes a catalyst to deepen our work together and to confirm the new actions and better partnerships we've been seeking for some time, including establishing the Peace Athabasca Delta Institute, resolving the interjurisdictional issues that undermine good water governance and securing sustained funding."

The World Heritage Committee will issue a final decision about WBNP at its annual meeting on July 16 - 31 during a special online session.

SOURCE Mikisew Cree First Nation

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
757
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Canada#Unesco#Unesco#Ab#Cnw#Multijurisdictional#Wbnp#World Heritage Site
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
Related
Worldworldatlas.com

Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

Banff National Park, located in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta, is the oldest national park in Canada and was established in 1885. The park is roughly 6,640 square kilometers (2,564 miles), and contains mountain range, lakes and forest. Banff is approximately 160 kilometers west of Calgary. Contents:. Landscape. Banff National...
WorldThe Guardian

Canada: two more Catholic churches on First Nations reserves destroyed by fire

Two more Catholic churches on First Nations reserves in western Canada have been destroyed by fires that investigators are once again treating as suspicious. Over the weekend, crews in southern British Columbia responded to early morning blazes at St Ann’s Church on Upper Similkameen Indian Band land, and the Chopaka Church on the lands of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band. Both churches, built from wood and more than 100 years old, were burned to the ground.
LifestyleBusiness Insider

Government of Canada invests in infrastructure for Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site and Kejimkujik National Park Seaside

MAITLAND BRIDGE, NS, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in national parks across the country to support sustainable tourism and to create meaningful visitor experience, while supporting the Government's efforts to combat climate change. Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the...
AmericasPosted by
Axios

Canada First Nation finds mass grave at another school site

A First Nation in Canada said Wednesday "hundreds" of unmarked graves have been discovered at the site of a former residential school in the prairie province of Saskatchewan. Of note: The Cowessess First Nation said in a statement the number of graves found are "the most significantly substantial to date in Canada" — suggesting it's more than the remains of 215 Indigenous children discovered last month at a former residential school site in Kamloops, British Columbia.
AmericasThe Guardian

Latest First Nations discovery reveals 182 unmarked graves at Canada school

A First Nations community in western Canada has discovered the remains of nearly 200 people on the grounds of a former residential school, adding to the growing tally of unmarked graves across the country. The Lower Kootenay Band said on Wednesday that ground-penetrating radar had revealed 182 human remains at...
AmericasBusiness Insider

Canada Supports Rapid Housing Projects for First Nations in Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery for communities across the country, including those in Yukon. Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families,...
AmericasVoice of America

Canada's First Indigenous Governor General Pledges to Help Heal Nation

OTTAWA - The first Indigenous Canadian to assume the post of governor general addressed the public in her first language, Inuktitut, on Tuesday, and promised to work toward healing the nation at what she described as an "especially reflective time." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Mary Simon,...
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers collaborate with First Nations to conserve cultural cedar trees

A collaborative research project between the five First Nations of the Nanwakolas Council of B.C. and Simon Fraser University is contributing to conservation efforts of the iconic western redcedar tree. New research in the Journal of Ethnobiology highlights concerns about the long-term sustainability of this culturally significant resource. Researchers found...
Environmentsunset.com

Climate Change Is Taking Its Toll on America’s First National Park

Yellowstone National Park, like much of the world, is displaying definitive signs of the impact of global warming. That was the conclusion of a team of researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey, the University of Wyoming, and Montana State University following a recently-published study analyzing the environmental threat facing down the greater Yellowstone region.
worldatlas.com

Olympic National Park, Washington

Nicknamed as “The Evergreen State”, the US State of Washington is geographically positioned in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. With an area of 184,827 sq. km, Washington is also the 18th largest and the 13th most populous state in the USA. Approximately half of the state’s total land area is covered by forests. It is estimated that about 36% of the state’s forest area is privately owned, while the remaining 64% area is managed as “public lands” by the Government. These public lands include the state’s national forests, parks, and wildlife refuges.
Travelstcroix360.com

National Park Service urges St. Croix River visitors to plan ahead

Check conditions and maps, ask for advice, stay safe, and leave no trace. With summer’s arrival, many people are in search of some cool relief on the water. Our recent hot and dry weather means planning ahead is essential for a safe and fun visit to the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers. National Park Service rangers at the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway have the following tips to share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy