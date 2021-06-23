Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Romanian Guy Accidentally Learns To Speak Perfect English, Explains How

- TikToker @turtleimpaler had a video go viral, where he's shown explaining the process behind him accidentally learning how to speak English. Basically, one of the biggest takeaways from this video should be that cartoons can be wildly educational. Time for all those high school language classes to step their game up.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

