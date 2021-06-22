Cancel
College Station, TX

Ex-Texas A&M Aggies football coach R.C. Slocum diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

ktbb.com
 15 days ago

Former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin lymphoma, the school announced Tuesday. Slocum, 76, was 123-47-2 in 14 seasons as the Aggies’ head coach from 1989 to 2002. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and is currently serving as a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee. His .865 winning percentage (44-6-2) in Southwest Conference games was the best in the conference’s history.

ktbb.com
