Burton Woman Walking To California To Raise Money & Awareness For Mental Health

Each week we're showcasing one of the adorable animals looking for their "furever" home at the Humane Society of Genesee County with our Tuesday Tails. This week we want to introduce you to Ricco! This 6 yr old boy is a Pit Mix. Ricco has been at HSGC since March and desperately wants a new home and family. Ricco loves other dogs, but is not a fan of cats at all. He does have a thyroid condition, and will need medication once a day for the rest of his life, but that doesn't stop him from being so lovable. He has a sweet calm personality and would love to become part of your family. He will even flash his "smile" to win you over.