Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kobe Bryant’s wife, other families settle suit over helicopter crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7cvo_0acWW3aL00

LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and other plaintiffs reached a confidential settlement agreement with the company that operated the helicopter that crashed last year, killing her husband, daughter and seven other people, according to court documents.

Both parties filed “joint notice of settlement and joint request to vacate discovery deadlines” documents with the court, KABC reported.

“Plaintiffs and defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action,” the documents state.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed and the agreement still needs to be approved by the court, according to KABC.

Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters after the helicopter crash that occurred in California on Jan. 26, 2020. The crash killed Kobe Bryant and the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant; Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli and Keri Altobelli; Payton Chester and Sarah Chester; Christina Mauser; and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.

The pilot’s estate was also named as a defendant in the wrongful-death suit, according to KABC.

The Altobelli, Chester and Mauser families were also involved in legal actions against the company, the television station reported. Documents filed by Vanessa Bryant’s legal team indicated that the other families were also part of the settlement.

Earlier this month, Natalia Bryant, the oldest child of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, graduated from high school. Natalia Bryant and her mother honored Kobe Bryant when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
38K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Celebritiescartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent: Matt Mauser audition; tragic Kobe Bryant connection

Tonight on America’s Got Talent you are going to see a performance from singer Matt Mauser — and hear more about his tragic past. A little over one year ago, Mauser lost his wife in a terrible helicopter crash, the same one that claimed the lives of his wife, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, Bryant’s daughter Gianna, and many others. He went through an unspeakable period of sadness and it’s hard to imagine putting yourself back together. It’s brave of him to come out on a show like this, looking to see what his next move could be in life.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

AGT fans left ‘in tears’ as widower of Kobe Bryant crash victim Matt Mauser stuns with singing voice in moving audition

AMERICA’S Got Talent fans were left in tears as widower of a victim from the Kobe Bryant crash, Matt Mauser, stunned in an emotional audition. The school teacher-turned-singer began to cry as he explained to the judges that he lost his wife, Christina Mauser, in the helicopter accident that killed nine people - including the NBA star and his 12-year-old daughter, Gigi.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 most breathtaking Kobe Bryant jersey patch cards ever, ranked

While it has been more than a year since Kobe Bryant passed away, the love basketball fans have for the late legend has only grown stronger. With his recent induction into the Hall of Fame, the Black Mamba will surely live on in more ways than one. One big way is through collections such as Kobe Bryant cards.
NBAPosted by
Daily Mail

Widower of woman who was killed in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash wows America's Got Talent judges with emotional performance of Phil Collins' hit Against All Odds

The widower of a basketball coach who was killed in the same helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna paid emotional tribute to his late wife during an emotional performance on America's Got Talent. Matt Mauser, 51, from Huntington Beach, California, appeared on...
NFLTMZ.com

NFL's P.J. Locke Gets Kobe Bryant Tribute Tattoo, Mamba Mentality!

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke loved Kobe Bryant SO MUCH ... he got a tattoo of the Lakers legend on his calf -- and it's AWESOME!!. TMZ Sports has learned ... Locke idolized the Black Mamba growing up, and when the former NBA superstar died in 2020, he felt it was only right to honor him with a new tat.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect Kobe Bryant GOAT argument

The late great Kobe Bryant was one of the best players ever, but he is often left out of the GOAT argument. Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two players in the conversation, but Kobe needs to be included. He is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. The media needs to stop disrespecting the amount of greatness he brought to the game.
BasketballPosted by
E! News

RuPaul Recalls Sweet Encounter With Kobe Bryant That Took Him By Surprise

Watch: "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13: Meet the Queens. While RuPaul's Drag Race has a number of celeb fans, there's a few in particular that stand out to the iconic host. Even after 13 seasons and winning 8 Emmys for his hit show, RuPaul is still shocked by the most "surprising" fans of his series—which include the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant.
EntertainmentTMZ.com

Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company in Kobe Crash

Vanessa Bryant has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the doomed helicopter in the crash that killed Kobe, Gigi and 7 others. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa's legal team filed a notice of settlement with the court ... but the terms of the settlement are confidential. The court still needs to sign off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy