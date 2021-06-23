The 5:00 News: Eric Muller, Carolina Black Caucus and Carolina Performing Arts

97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell shares local news headlines, on Thursday, July 1, including from UNC campus. Black students say the Nikole Hannah-Jones vote for tenure is a start, but her treatment reflects root problems with the university’s value of its minority community. Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees sees its membership change for the first time in two years. UNC athletes are among the thousands able to now benefit from their name, image and likeness. Plus: reopening facilities in Orange County include the public libraries.