The 5:00 News: Eric Muller, Carolina Black Caucus and Carolina Performing Arts

By Brighton McConnell
chapelboro.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell has the latest news from the UNC campus on Tuesday, June 22, including the latest update on the Nikole Hannah-Jones controversy. The incoming journalism professor may not start on July 1 if she’s not granted tenure by UNC, while another professor experiences a “punishment” based on his past criticism. Plus: UNC’s Bubba Cunningham responds to a recent Supreme Court decision on college athletics and Carolina Performing Arts receives a major gift.

