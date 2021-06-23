Good Samaritan Society, Albion now open to visits, outings

With the threat of COVID-19 spread reduced, visitors are now being invited to see residents of Wolf Memorial Good Samaritan Center in Albion while taking specific precautions. Residents were in isolation during the beginning of the pandemic due to high risk and for the well-being of the vulnerable population inside. Because of this, visitors were no longer able to come and visit loved ones, creating heart aches and a sense of longing to be with them. Now, with more people vaccinated and the pandemic slowing down tremendously in the Boone County area, Wolf Memorial is opening for visitors while taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the residents.