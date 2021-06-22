Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Do you have any faith?

Hammond Daily Star
 17 days ago

“Put your hand in the hand of the man who stilled the water/ Put your hand in the hand of the man who calmed the sea/ Take a look at yourself, and you can look at others differently/ Put your hand in the hand of the man from Galilee.”. —...

www.hammondstar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Hathaway
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Jesus Church#Christians#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionarcamax.com

Is it true that at one time people spoke the same language, and does God speak to us in our own language?

Q: Is it true that at one time people spoke the same language, and does God speak to us in our own language? — O.L. A: Before the great flood of Noah’s time people communicated in one language. After the flood event, another crisis emerged when the people again revolted against God. Defiant of God’s laws and provisions, they wanted to reach into the heavens by building a tower designed to rise above everything else in the world. It was really the “religion” of the people, exalting man instead of God. Judgment fell upon the human race and God confused the languages. The name of the place was called Babel, which means ‘to confuse.’ The Bible records that the Lord scattered them over all the earth, and because of man’s rebellion against Him, we experience difficult communications among the nations even today. This is a judgment from God.
ReligionTimes-Republican

God wants us to speak to him

As I came into the church on my first Sunday back from recovery, I walked through the west door, through the office and there on the bulletin board, someone hung a letter from a woman in Missouri. In the pioneer-days of The Iowa River Church community, many of her relatives settled here and helped in building the county in various ways. She needed our help with whatever information we could share with her. What did they do here, did they bring any clarity to the church?
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
Religionosceolaiowa.com

Who are the “Chosen People” NOW?

This old question takes new relevance as violence again erupts in the “City of Peace”, Jeruselam. The holy book of Christians, the Bible, is divided into two parts because God’s relationship with mankind is divided into two parts: the Old Testament or Covenant, thousands of years of Abraham’s relationship consisting of bloody sacrifices and strict behavior according to Mosaic law.
ReligionVoice of America

You Don't Have to Sing to 'Preach to the Choir'

And now, Words and Their Stories, from VOA Learning English. On this program we explore words and expressions in the English language. Today, we talk about a type of shared belief. Often in our lives, we come together with others because of a shared belief or purpose. That group can sometimes be called a choir.
ReligionIronton Tribune

Any excuse will do when you don’t want to go to church

Recently came across a list entitled “Top Ten Reasons Why I Never Bathe.”. The purpose of the article was to show the ridiculous reasons some people give for not going to church by merely substituting the word “bathe” for the words “attend church” in their excuses. Here is the list:
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
ReligionBrunswick News

No one who is Christian is perfect

I have many friends who are not Christians because they say Christians are hypocritical. I do not think of myself this way, but how can I be sure that I am not keeping others from coming to Christ?. — D.C. Dear D.C.: No one who is a Christian is perfect,...
Religionky-news.com

Rely on the Lord

Who can you trust? Who in your life have you found that you can rely on? Who has proven themselves faithful, consistent, and ever present in your time of need? How many people have you found that you can depend upon in a time of desperation? How many people make themselves available to you during a difficult or troubling time? To be honest, most people are uncomfortable around trouble that does not involve or affect them. But I have to testify that in the decades in which I have known and served the Lord Jesus Christ, there has never been a circumstance in which He has failed to supply all that I required. Every bill has been paid. Every financial need has been met. Every sickness that attached itself to my physical frame has been overcome. Every sorrow has been eased and every difficult issue has been resolved. Of highest import, every failure, every sin, every act of stupidity, did not exasperate Him or chase Him away. I have found a sure Savior, a righteous redeemer, and a constant companion. He has not helped me because of my goodness, my faithfulness, or my consistency. All these attributes belong solely to Him. To Jesus, my precious friend, to you alone will I pledge my trust.
Religiondailyrecordnews.com

Messages of Faith: The faith you put your trust into

Researching a topic as broad as faith has made it a challenge to narrow my thoughts down to one article. If I was a pastor, I might consider a whole sermon series on the subject. I hope I can hit some highlights that give you food for thought. First of...
Religionellisdownhome.com

Love Your Neighbor – July, 2021

If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed. John 8:36 (KJV) Do you and I have Freedom? In Christ, are we free to continue in sin and do anything we choose without consequences? Faith in Jesus Christ as our Savior gives us a lot of latitude and freedom to do as we please or desire!
ReligionKentucky Standard

Billy Holland: How much does God love you?

As our spiritual values become more centered on God, it’s normal to start looking forward to our eternal existence. For those who are in Christ, how exciting it is to know that our heavenly Father and His Son Jesus, our loved ones, our new name, our glorified body, inheritance, citizenship, and crowns and rewards are all a part of our glorious future. We are briefly passing through this world and the only thing we will take with us when we depart is an account of how we lived and loved. How wonderful to know that heaven will be filled with endless praise, everlasting joy, perfect peace, and contentment without darkness, suffering, worries, or sorrow. It’s true that God loves everyone, but we will not enter heaven just because we are good or deserve it. We are given eternal life when we repent, confess, believe, and accept by faith that within God’s grace, the blood of Jesus is the only price that can pay the ransom for our sins. Redemption is all about God’s plan that was accomplished on the cross. Listen to these lyrics from the song, East to the West by Casting Crowns,“In the arms of your mercy, I find rest... You know just how far the east is from the west... from one scarred hand to the other.”
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
ReligionArgus Press

Find Jesus or you’ll burn forever in Hell

Watching TV lately, I’ve noticed how hot it is in parts of the United States. I know a place that is hotter than that. They don’t have any cooling rooms in Hell. I know how you can escape Hell. You can ask the Lord Jesus Christ into your heart and be saved. He died on the cross to cover our sins.
Religionelizabethton.com

Nowhere in the Constitution do the words ‘Separation of Church and state’ exist

Today’s America has come under attack from all different directions. From the media, to special interest groups, everyone is clamoring to figure where America fits into the world. And in reality it doesn’t nor is it supposed to. We were created to stand apart, and one aspect of that is the Constitution. How many times have we as Americans heard the title phrase spoken in the media. It is usually used to take something away from us, or just simply to try and win an argument. Well it was used to take prayer out of our schools and in the process weaken our school systems. It was used to remove the Ten Commandments from government buildings, but is it really in the Constitution? Is this one phrase that so many wield like a sword apart of our heritage? And does anyone really care anymore? Or are we content with just letting God be removed from America altogether?

Comments / 0

Community Policy