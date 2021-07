Sky Terrace at The Langham New York, Fifth Avenue isn’t immediately on view when you approach the hotel. You have to check in at Ai Fiori, the Michelin starred restaurant on the second floor, and are given a key to access the elevator to go up to the 11th floor. The key also opens the door to suite 1101 which looks like a normal suite living room until you walk past the furniture and through the curtains and an open glass door get a glimpse of the terrace. It’s intimate-composed of just a few tables and couches bathed in raspberry colored light from a neon sign as the evening settles in-and tucked away from the chaos of the midtown streets beneath it. As an offshoot of Ai Fiori, it’s also the setting for a sampling of lively Mediterranean dishes and cocktails. There is also a selection of rosés and for guests who come in on Wednesdays just after the terrace opens, from 4:30-5:30, the first glass of rosé is on the house.