WACO, Texas — The Delta COVID-19 variant is sweeping across the nation and the globe, and is now the dominant variant of the virus. “We know that about 6.9 percent of the cases in Texas are Delta variant, so it is slowly creeping in and taking over as our dominant COVID variant. So we need to be aware that this is the coming future for COVID,” Kelly Craine said, the Communication Lead of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.