I've reviewed hundreds of PCs, and this is the laptop I'd buy on Prime Day
There are tons of laptops on sale for right now, but finding the right one for you can be difficult. Our collection of the best Prime Day laptop deals has a ton of great options, including the HP ENVY x360 15. It's a laptop I reviewed just a few weeks ago, and it still stands out to me. While I usually move onto the next PC that needs testing, this one has remained on my desk and will likely continue to be my go-to for the foreseeable future. It's that good.www.windowscentral.com