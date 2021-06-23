Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Look: The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Results Are In

By Alek Arend
Posted by 
The Spun
The Spun
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery results have been revealed. The Detroit Pistons will pick first when the draft commences later this summer. This year’s NBA Draft class is as strong as ever. Cade Cunningham is projected to be the first overall pick, but teams holding the No. 2, 3 and 4 picks won’t be disappointed with the players still available. USC’s Evan Mobley, the G League’s Jalen Green and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs are each worthy of a top-five selection.

thespun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
155K+
Followers
31K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#Usc#The G League#Gonzaga#The Houston Rockets#Detroit 2#Cleveland 4#Nba Draft#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Sports
News Break
Lifestyle
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic

Paul George is a seven-time NBA All-Star and the second piece to the Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar duo alongside Kawhi Leonard. Off the court, he’s also winning with two beautiful kids and a partner. In this post, we’re looking at Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic. Paul George’s Fiancee: Daniela Rajic.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Analyst Reveals His Experience With Rachel Nichols

A former ESPN NBA analyst has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on Rachel Nichols following the New York Times’ bombshell story on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported on the growing controversy at ESPN regarding Nichols and fellow host Maria Taylor. A leaked audio recording from 2020 reveals that Nichols questioned Taylor’s promotion to NBA Finals hosting duty.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has three championship rings to his name. That’s why when the Golden State Warriors star makes an NBA Finals prediction, he clearly has some credibility. The Warriors sharpshooter was interviewed alongside his wife Ayesha about their initiatives to give back to the community in Oakland. But of course, Curry was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing NBA playoffs, and particularly about how it feels to be sitting things out for a second straight year.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal And Robert Horry Say They Will Never Root For The Clippers: "Hell No."

With the Los Angeles Lakers officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Clippers are the only California-based team left in the fight for the title. Even still, there are some Californians who remain unwilling to root for them. Shaquille O'Neal and Robert Horry are among that group, as they revealed in a recent appearance on "The Big" podcast:
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To The Drama At ESPN

Former ESPN host and writer Jemele Hill is one of many who weighed in on the situation at her former employer involving Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols. Things exploded over the weekend when a New York Times report documented leaked audio of Nichols from July 2020 complaining about Taylor taking over her role hosting the NBA Finals.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Michigan Fans React To Ohio State’s Recruiting Dominance

Another day, another major recruiting commitment for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes football program. Less than 24 hours after the Buckeyes landed 247Sports’ No. 1 overall recruit, J.T. Tuimoloau, Day’s program reeled in another major prospect. Kojo Antwi, a four-star wide receiver in the 2022 class, announced his...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Former ESPNer: Woj 'put a foot on' black careers

Lost in the New York Times‘ release of Rachel Nichols’ private conversation was a line that disclosed that Adrian Wojnarowski called Nichols "a bad teammate." "Wojnarowski jumped in and called Nichols a bad teammate," the Times writes. I’m guessing that line is about to gain a degree of significance. On...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Spun

Report: How ESPN Analysts Reacted To Rachel Nichols Situation

Some of ESPN’s top basketball analysts reportedly considered a boycott over the situation involving Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor. The New York Times reportedly on Nichols’ comments regarding Taylor and her NBA Finals promotion. Nichols expressed frustration at her demotion and Taylor’s promotion, suggesting it was diversity related. “I wish...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Not Happy With Announcer’s Comment On Bronny

While LeBron James might be the most famous basketball player on the planet, he’s a father first when he watches his sons play. Being a dad means being protective of your kids, and LeBron put that characteristic on display during a recent game featuring his son Bronny James. The AAU game featuring Bronny’s team was played at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, LeBron’s alma mater.
NBAIndy Cornrows

NBA Draft Lottery: Pacers return to the lottery with Nancy Leonard representing team

So you’re saying there’s a chance... The Pacers will be very well represented at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night with Nancy Leonard sitting in the Pacers No. 13 seat. The wife of the late, legendary Hall of Famer, Slick Leonard has been a long-time positive force for the organization in her own right, serving in a GM role for the ABA Pacers and helping spearhead the telethon a few years later to save the NBA Pacers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy