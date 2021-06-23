Look: The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Results Are In
The 2021 NBA Draft lottery results have been revealed. The Detroit Pistons will pick first when the draft commences later this summer. This year’s NBA Draft class is as strong as ever. Cade Cunningham is projected to be the first overall pick, but teams holding the No. 2, 3 and 4 picks won’t be disappointed with the players still available. USC’s Evan Mobley, the G League’s Jalen Green and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs are each worthy of a top-five selection.thespun.com