Malpractice claims from the COVID-19 pandemic [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We won’t know until 2022 or later whether there will be an increase in claims related to the pandemic. When a medical error occurs, it’s not like an automobile accident. Everybody nearby knows when there’s been an automobile accident because they hear screeching tires, a loud crash, and then sirens. But when a medical error occurs, generally speaking, neither the doctor nor the patient immediately knows that something is amiss. It can take months or years for people to realize that something untoward has occurred.

#Malpractice#Covid 19 Pandemic#Health Care System#The Doctors Company#Md
