This past spring, it looked like the Indiana Hoosiers were going to grab their ninth star. IU played their usual brand of stingy defense backed by excellent goal keeping. When opportunities presented themselves the Hoosiers capitalized on the feet of Victor Bezerra, Herbert Endeley and Ryan Wittenbrink. However, in the finals, they were simply outplayed by a very ambitious Marshall squad. The Hoosiers were devastated, but if the right pieces were to fall into place, next season would look very promising.