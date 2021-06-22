USA Boxing Announces Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Staff
USA Boxing announced today the 13 staff members who will guide Team USA through the leadup and during this summer’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.) will lead the Americans as USA Boxing’s Head Coach with National Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Polanco (Colorado Springs, Colo.), as well as assistant coaches Joe Guzman (Buckeye, Ariz.) and Jeff Mays (San Antonio, Texas) in Tokyo. Tim Back (Cincinnati, Ohio), Marc Gargaro (Newton, Mass) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas) will serve as unaccredited assistant coaches to support the team during its acclimation camp in Miyazaki, Japan and throughout the Olympic Games. Additional staffing is listed below.www.teamusa.org