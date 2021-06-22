Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

USA Boxing Announces Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Staff

teamusa.org
 17 days ago

USA Boxing announced today the 13 staff members who will guide Team USA through the leadup and during this summer’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.) will lead the Americans as USA Boxing’s Head Coach with National Strength and Conditioning Coach Jose Polanco (Colorado Springs, Colo.), as well as assistant coaches Joe Guzman (Buckeye, Ariz.) and Jeff Mays (San Antonio, Texas) in Tokyo. Tim Back (Cincinnati, Ohio), Marc Gargaro (Newton, Mass) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas) will serve as unaccredited assistant coaches to support the team during its acclimation camp in Miyazaki, Japan and throughout the Olympic Games. Additional staffing is listed below.

www.teamusa.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Boxing#Olympics#Professional Boxing#Combat#Usa Boxing Announces#Team Usa#Americans#Usa Boxing#National Strength#Team Ireland#The U S Army#Pan American Games#Athletic#National Office#Team Leader#Usaboxing Org#Conditioning Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

SKIMS is Team USA with a New Collection for the Tokyo Olympics

As if SKIMS wasn't buzzy enough, the brand just announced that it's taking center stage at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with a new Team USA partnership. Bringing its impeccable fit and supportive material to the world-famous events, the basics label, known for its highly coveted pieces with viral appeal, designed an official, limited-edition collection of undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for all the U.S. women athletes competing in the games to ensure maximum comfort during their downtime.
SportsNBC Sports

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo

The U.S. Gymnastics Trials were headlined by the usual stars, but a handful of other gymnasts forced their way into the conversation. Simone Biles remains the star of Team USA, while young stars Suni Lee, Brody Malone and more will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo. Here’s a look...
SportsTODAY.com

Meet the 6 gymnasts who will lead Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team for the Tokyo Olympics was announced late Sunday, introducing a mix of familiar faces and new talents. The team will feature Simone Biles, MyKayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Grace McCallum. Biles, Chiles, Lee and McCallum will compete in team events, while Skinner and McCallum will compete as individuals.
SportsPosted by
Black Enterprise

Simone Biles Earned Top Spot for Team USA; Heading to Tokyo Olympic Games

Simone Biles has secured her spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympic games. On Sunday night, the six female gymnasts selected to represent the United States were announced. A four-person team and two individual competitors were chosen based on the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) decision to reduce Olympic gymnastics team sizes. Prior to the announcement in May 2015, team rosters consisted of five members. Now, there are four members on the team and two additional gymnasts can be selected for individual spots.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA News: Team USA 12-Man Roster Set For Tokyo Olympics

With the Los Angeles Lakers decimated by injuries during the 2020-21 season, the team can finally look forward to a proper offseason of rest and recovery after bowing out in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both suffered injuries that kept them out...
NBAPosted by
Cars 108

Rising Detroit Pistons Star Is Joining Team USA For Tokyo Olympics

The roster is set for Team USA after adding the Detroit Pistons rising star, Jerami Grant. It was announced today that Grant would be joining Team USA after James Harden withdrew himself due to his hamstring injury. Grant accepted the invite to play with Team USA, and is only the second Pistons player to represent the United States in the Olympics. The only other player from the Pistons to play in the Olympics was Tayshaun Prince in 2008. The crazy part is that Prince and his gold medal team also played in China.
Chicago, ILWNBA.com

Stefanie Dolson Secures Spot at 2021 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA

CHICAGO (June 23, 2021) – Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson is among four athletes who qualified USA Basketball for the inaugural 3×3 Olympic competition this summer to represent the USA at the Tokyo Games. Dolson (Chicago Sky/Connecticut/Port Jervis, N.Y.), will be joined by WNBA’s Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings/South Carolina/Sandersville, Ga.), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces/Washington/Poway, Calif.) and Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm/Connecticut/Huntington Beach, Calif.).
Oakland, CAMercury News

Top A’s prospect selected to compete in Tokyo Olympics for Team USA

A top Oakland A’s prospect is headed to Tokyo to play for Team USA in the Olympic Games. Infielder Nick Allen, the A’s No. 3 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is one of five infielders selected for the 24-man Olympic roster. Other members of Team USA include former A’s pitchers Edwin Jackson, who last played in the majors in 2019, and Scott Kazmir, who is currently in the San Francisco Giants organization.
BasketballNBA

USA Basketball announces 2021 Olympic team roster

Led by now three-time Olympian Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), USA Basketball unveiled today its official 12-member U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team. Selected for the U.S. Olympic Team 2020, which is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic title, were: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Durant, Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).
BasketballPosted by
Newsweek

USA Basketball Sending Third-Oldest Team Ever to the Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. men's basketball team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be the third-oldest in Olympic history for America, with five of the 12 men selected already in their 30s. The five oldest players are Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lilard and Draymond Green. In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play.
Colorado Springs, COthemadisonrecord.com

Obed Bartee Trains With USA Olympic Boxing Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.- Obed Bartee of Harvest and a recent graduate of Sparkman High has his sights set on a magical ride with athletics. The 19-year old spent nearly a month in Colorado Springs, Colo. with some of the best boxers in the world at the Olympic Training Facility as Team USA Boxing preps for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
TennisGolf Channel

What Team USA golfers will be wearing at Tokyo Olympics

We now know who will represent the U.S. at the Olympics next month in Tokyo. We also know what they'll wear. American golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang will be outfitted in Adidas uniforms when they tee it up Kasumigaseki Country Club near Tokyo. The apparel was designed with help from Tokyo-based artist Hiroko Takahashi.
SportsDark Reading

Watch for Cybersecurity Games at the Tokyo Olympics

It was a close call, but the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics almost ended before it started. A harmful cyberattack threatened to cause severe disruptions to the opening ceremony and the subsequent sporting events. Fortunately, a sleepless night at the Olympics' technology operations center allowed for a speedy and efficient incident response process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy