USA Boxing Announces Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Staff

The roster is set for Team USA after adding the Detroit Pistons rising star, Jerami Grant. It was announced today that Grant would be joining Team USA after James Harden withdrew himself due to his hamstring injury. Grant accepted the invite to play with Team USA, and is only the second Pistons player to represent the United States in the Olympics. The only other player from the Pistons to play in the Olympics was Tayshaun Prince in 2008. The crazy part is that Prince and his gold medal team also played in China.