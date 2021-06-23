International Cooperative Alliance Names American Businessman Howard Brodsky Chairperson of newly formed Co-op 20

When something goes well in your business, you probably say “Yay!” Adam and Ryan Goldston, co-founders of APL, say “YOY!”. They don't actually say that, but if I were them, I would. YOY: Year-over-year growth, because APL has seen triple-digit growth for many years in its decade-plus of existence. In 2020, it was up 102% despite the challenges many businesses faced. And in 2021 to date, it's up 91% over that 102% growth.