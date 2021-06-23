International Cooperative Alliance Names American Businessman Howard Brodsky Chairperson of newly formed Co-op 20
MANCHESTER, N.H. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), representing over 1 billion members worldwide, has formed the Co-op 20, a new G20 working group, and named American businessman Howard Brodsky as chairperson. The group is designed to educate G20 leaders on the importance of cooperative businesses and share examples of the positive impact they have made in communities during the COVID-19 crisis and recovery.www.mysanantonio.com