Arrest of copper theft suspect leads to search warrants, new allegations
The Kern County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday reported the arrest of a Shafter man suspected of stealing copper wire from different locations around Kern County. Juan Regalado, 44, was apprehended June 15 after bench warrants were issued related to copper wire thefts in the areas of Buttonwillow, Shafter and Wasco, according to a KCSO news release. It added that he was in possession of an illegal cane sword.www.bakersfield.com