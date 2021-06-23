Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Read This If You And Your Partner Have The Same Zodiac Sign

By Caitlin Flynn
Posted by 
The List
The List
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, you're dating someone who has the same zodiac sign as you. Is it a match made in heaven, a recipe for disaster, or nothing to worry about?. Experts say it depends on a few things — and if you're a big believer in astrology, it's also important to remember that our birth charts are way more complicated than just our sun signs.

www.thelist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Magickal Astrology#Popsugar#Tarot Com#Sagittarians#Capricorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Astrology
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Reader's Digest

This Is the Dog Breed That’s Most Compatible with Your Zodiac Sign

Zodiac signs as dogs: which pups fit your personality?. Dogs are precious creatures that give us infinite love and loyalty. They also have unique physical, emotional, and intellectual traits. Curly haired dogs have wonderful ringlets in their coats, calm dogs tend to have easygoing personalities, and there are even dogs that get along with cats—but did you know there are certain dog breeds that are most compatible with specific zodiac signs?
Relationship Advicespring.org.uk

8 Superb Signs You Have An Introvert Personality

Introvert personality traits have many benefits including making a better psychologist, enjoying alone time, satisfying relationships and more…. An introvert is not necessarily shy, but is particularly interested in their own mental states. They may seem reserved, but an introvert gains energy through reflecting internally. As a result, an introvert...
LifestyleThought Catalog

Why Each Zodiac Sign Hates That They Miss You

Because there’s nothing worth missing. They’re building you up in their mind, but in reality, you weren’t all that great. Because they doubt you feel the same. You’ve already moved on, just like they should have. Gemini. Because they know you aren’t coming back. They understand they have to move...
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Checkout This Week’s Luckiest Zodiac Signs!

Here is the list of this week’s luckiest zodiac signs! Discover who is fortunate in which aspect! While the year 2020 was engulfed by COVID-19, this year is expected to usher in fortune and tranquility. This year’s theme is transformation, and the zodiac symbols that don’t want to remain inactive...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

2 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Peak in Their 30s

People reach their peak in different stages of their lives, and it may be in their teen years, their twenties, or even their forties. No matter how old you are, your life will eventually reach its peak. There are two zodiac signs whose lives peak while in their thirties. Although...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

3 Zodiac Signs That Are the Biggest Gossips of All

Certain persons find themselves attracted to the daily dramas in the world and in the lives of others and can't help but talk about it. Here are some zodiac signs that make the biggest gossips. Every once in a while, people find themselves talking about social matters or discussing in...
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in July, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

While we may still be cosmically in the midst of a retrograde whirlwind, we can at least revel in the fact that with July comes the end of the post-Mercury-retrograde shadow (aka retroshade), placing us in the clear when it comes to communication and transportation. (Consider this your star-sanctioned permission to book that trip and go.) A slate of other July transits, though, stands to affect every sign in the zodiac with one-after-the-other alignments—not unlike the hectic vibe of “shot girl summer” itself. Thankfully, there’s an upshot to many of those interstellar shifts, which will play a role in determining the best day in July astrologically for each sign.
LifestyleThought Catalog

How Each Zodiac Sign Handles Failure

You use your failure as motivation to try again. You want to prove everyone wrong about you. You get really down about yourself. You start wondering why you even bother trying. Gemini. You lash out because you feel like you deserved to succeed. You don’t think it’s fair you didn’t...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

3 Zodiac Signs That Can Be Called the Most Creative

Many believe that the day and the time in which a person was born determines their general personality traits, including their inborn talents. While some Zodiac signs are known to be artistic and energetic, others are just the opposite. Many abilities can be taught, learned, and developed. However, some people...
LifestyleElite Daily

Each Zodiac Sign Has A Tarot Card That Goes With It — Here’s Yours

As astrology starts to become more and more mainstream, tarot cards aren’t too far behind. Spiritual shops all over the globe have always carried these cards, but now you can pick them up at popular retailers along with crystals and incense. When the world came to a screeching halt in 2020 due to the pandemic, many people were prompted to spend more time in reflection mode, which encouraged the collective to take a deep dive inward. Your spiritual foundation has likely improved tremendously since then, and I wouldn’t be surprised if astrology and tarot played a role in that. Both of these spiritual tools can be used as a way to understand yourself, others, and the world around you. But is there a tarot card that goes along with your zodiac sign? The answer is yes, and you can actually use these spiritual tools together.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Rating Zodiac Signs from Least Funny to Funniest

People tend to drop hints of humor every once in a while by making an effort, while humor comes naturally for some. It depends on one's personality linked to their star sign. Zodiac signs have been rated from the least funny to the funniest. Those funniest love being surrounded by others to show off their funny bone.
LifestyleElite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be On Cloud 9 The Week Of July 5

Another week, another itinerary of astrological chaos to tend with. Except this time, the chaos is coinciding with some positive and exciting things. With the sun traveling through the psychic, intuitive, and emotional waters of Cancer, it’s spreading all sorts of magic throughout the zodiac. It only makes sense that those born under the influence of Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces will have the best week of July 5, 2021, so get excited.
RelationshipsPosted by
Ladders

8 not-so-obvious signs you have toxic friends

No matter how busy I might be with work and other obligations, I work just as hard at maintaining my relationships with my friends because they each bring something special to my life. A good friend is hard to find, but a true friend is even more difficult to lose.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Let Your Partner Know You’re Proud Of Them With These Sweet Texts

Few things feel more gratifying than when someone you love tells you they're proud of you and genuinely means it. This is especially true if that person is your partner. If your SO has been killing the game lately (maybe they got a promotion or aced a midterm they studied super hard for), they definitely deserve to be celebrated. A great way to brighten their day is to draft up some texts to send your partner to let them know you're proud, and that you really do recognize all the hard work they've put in.
LifestyleElite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Feel All Sorts Of Uncomfortable In July

Cancer season is officially underway, which means you’re probably already feeling more in touch with your heart. Cancer is ruled by the moon — planet of your innermost feelings — so the month of July could bring so much hidden emotion to the surface. Although a good cry can feel incredibly cathartic, facing your true self is not always easy. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of July 2021, I’m not saying your summer is already off to a bad start. I’m just saying that you may feel way more sensitive to the world around you, especially if you happen to be a fire sign.
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Full Moon In Capricorn

The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 24th will be a very interesting transit for many, since the Moon will be sextile Jupiter in Pisces. It will be a time where we can feel great optimism, but because it is Cancer season, this might be offset by some of the powerful emotions we can feel. Try to find your grounding force and focus while also adapting to the emotional aspects in our lives. This Saturn ruled moon will remind us that feeling accomplished, having a plan and putting in the work can get us to where we want.

Comments / 0

Community Policy