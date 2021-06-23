Sleepout, a Portable Blackout Curtain System, Launches to Bring Complete Darkness to Any Sleeping Environment

The house we're currently living in as a temporary measure, likely two years, max, is a rental. Located next to a pond.. which is why I'm assuming the atmosphere in here is more damp than in the typical home. There's not mold growing on the walls or anything, but on humid days, unless the air conditioner is really cranked (and I'm talking like down to 65 to 67) things can get pretty damp-- "clammy" wood floors, loose pieces of paper get "flimsy" etc. and, most importantly, of course, my wife says it makes her hair "frizz". 🙄 Was thinking of getting a portable dehumidifier unit put in the basement near the air handler thinking that might help the humidity level in the entire house.. But opinion I find by Googling seems mixed on that point. Pretty sure landlord wouldn't spring for a whole house unit, and I obviously am not going to put that kind of money into a place that I don't own.