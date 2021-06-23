Alloy Group acquires Dec-Tam Corporation
PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. The Alloy Group (Alloy), formerly Prism Spectrum Holdings LLC, announced today that it has acquired Dec-Tam Corporation (Dec-Tam), a New England based environmental specialty contracting services company. Founded in 1981, Dec-Tam celebrates 40 years of industry experience specializing in environmental remediation, surface preparation, and facilities services. Dec-Tam's extensive experience and industry knowledge will enhance Alloy's comprehensive environmental offerings and will provide additional environmental services expertise to the New England region.