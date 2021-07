Per Michael Scotto of our sister site HoopsHype, the Boston Celtics have interviewed 2021 NBA draft prospect Scottie Barnes, who is projected to be a high lottery pick. This is especially noteworthy given the Celtics do not currently possess any draft pick in this year’s first round never mind a lottery pick. Don’t get too excited, as it could simply be the Celtics doing due diligence on a player they’ve had their eye on for some time with some future deal in mind. But, it could also signal an interest in the team’s front office to get into the range Barnes is expected to be taken in.