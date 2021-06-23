Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Hannah Wilke: Art for Life's Sake at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation Museum

Posted by 
Steve Chao
Steve Chao
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWGuV_0acWT3Y800
Quino Al/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Hannah Wilke (1940 – 1993) used sculpture, photography, video and works on paper to create an unabashedly boundary-crossing creative practice. Her experimental techniques and daring new forms reflect the vigor and joys of the body, making her one of the most important American painters of the 1960s.

To create work that affirms life, she applied a feminist critique to her era's oppressive gender and sexuality standards. Wilke declared, "I've always used my art to have life around me," and, “Art is for the purpose of life.”

Pulitzer Arts Foundation is hosting Hannah Wilke: Art for the Sake of Life. It is the first major exhibition of Wilke's seminal work in more than a decade. This retrospective shows the span of Wilke's whole career, from the 1960s to her untimely death in 1993.

The exhibition includes some of the artist's most well-known pieces, as well as some that have never been seen before. Wilke's diversity and unique approach to materials are demonstrated in this collection of approximately 120 works.

The exhibition sheds new light on this prominent artist, demonstrating her to be a trailblazer who was equally committed to improving women's status in society as she was to building a distinctive artistic approach.

Tamara H. Schenkenberg, Curator at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, and Kate Harnish, Curatorial Assistant, curated Hannah Wilke: Art for Life's Sake. The Scintilla Foundation has generously supported the exhibition.

The Pulitzer Arts Foundation is a museum that believes in the transformative power of interactive art experiences. The exhibitions and programs promote new ideas and views by presenting contemporary and historic art in conjunction with the iconic Tadao Ando building. The Pulitzer is a gathering place for art and people to contemplate and discuss ideas.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Steve Chao

Steve Chao

St Louis County, MO
10
Followers
56
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

ports, news and neighborhood gossip

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
Local
Missouri Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Wilke
Person
Tadao Ando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#American#The Scintilla Foundation#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Experience a rooftop fireworks night at 'City Nights: Electric Sky' by City Museum

SAINT LOUIS, MO — This year, City Museum is organizing a fireworks display event called ‘City Nights: Electric Sky’, aimed to spark a fun and joyous time in 2021. The notable museum in Missouri offers a perfect rooftop view for people to take in the view and scenery of the city. This event will mark the City Museum’s first City Night of the season and will be held on Sunday, July 4, starting from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on the rooftop, for a 360 view of fireworks all across the skyline of St. Louis.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Local Artist Rachel Lebo held Flora and Figure Drawing Workshop

ST LOUIS, MO — Rachel Lebo, a local artist, held a workshop on drawing flora and figure drawing last Sunday. The workshop was inspired by Rachel Lebo’s own artwork. Rachel Lebo, who also works as an educator, led the participants through a series of guided drawings and exercises. Live models were positioned in a Park-Like area and at the tree grove area behind the Pulitzer Arts Foundation. The museum provided the drawing materials.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Get to know ArtReach, CAM's signature program

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The museum can come to your school, you can come to the museum, or do both!. Contemporary Art Museum’s (CAM) signature ArtReach program provides various programs for teachers and students. They offer tours, workshops or special offerings, and CAM can connect with the classroom in multiple ways.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Steve Chao

Missouri Botanical Garden Excels in Conservation Effort in this 21st Century

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Missouri Botanical Garden has been leading science conservation effort ever since the 18th century. With scientists from 35 countries of the six continent, the garden is one of the largest three conservation projects other than the New York Botanical Garden and Royal Botanical Garden, Kew (Outside London). It only had three (3) PhD in 1971, now it hosts nearly 50. It also has the assistance of nearly 45 technical support, 2000 graduate students, in effort to conduct research of the plants in the world.