Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered again this week at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The last time this event was at Deere Run was in 2019 when Dylan Frittelli took first after shooting 21-under for the tournament. This victory demonstrates a couple things. First, there will be a bit of variance that will be tough to account for. I have Frittelli ranked 109, according to my key stats which I will discuss soon. Granted, this is a new season and Frittelli is not playing with the same form, but nevertheless it is a bit jarring. Second, we’re going to see some scoring.