Beacon, NY

Here’s What’ll Happen to HV Toll Takers After Bridges Go Cashless

Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 14 days ago
Even though you won't be stopping to pay toll workers at Hudson Valley bridges anymore, you may still see some of those friendly faces on the road. Starting July 5th, cars will no longer be stopping at toll booths on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that they will be phasing in the end of toll booths over the next several months. After the Newburgh Beacon Bridge goes cashless, similar changes will occur at the Bear Mountain Bridge, Rip Van Winkle Bridge, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Timeline For When Power Will Be Restore Across Hudson Valley

Over 60,000 Hudson Valley residents lost power and around 20,000 remain in the dark. Central Hudson crews were out in the field Tuesday night repairing over 200 individual damage locations that have interrupted service to more than 22,000 homes and businesses throughout the service area during a powerful storm that hit Ulster, Dutchess and Orange Counties.

