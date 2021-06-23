Here’s What’ll Happen to HV Toll Takers After Bridges Go Cashless

Even though you won't be stopping to pay toll workers at Hudson Valley bridges anymore, you may still see some of those friendly faces on the road. Starting July 5th, cars will no longer be stopping at toll booths on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that they will be phasing in the end of toll booths over the next several months. After the Newburgh Beacon Bridge goes cashless, similar changes will occur at the Bear Mountain Bridge, Rip Van Winkle Bridge, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.