Dickerson completes Executive Fire Officer Program
DALLAS — Dallas Fire & EMS Deputy Chief Jim Dickerson recently completed the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. "This is a monumental accomplishment in the fire service," read a Dallas Fire & EMS Facebook post. "Selection for this program takes a career of excellence as well as motivation and commitment. Chief Dickerson has been working toward this prestigious certification his entire career, taking every opportunity to learn and grow as a fire officer."