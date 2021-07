Proposal professionals are accustomed to responding to the federal government’s requirements as detailed in the performance work statement (PWS) included in the RFP. According to the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Title 48 Subpart 37.101, the PWS is the preferred performance-based acquisition (PBA) approach because the focus is on “structuring all aspects of an acquisition around the purpose of the work to be performed as opposed to either the manner by which the work is to be performed or broad and imprecise statements of work.”