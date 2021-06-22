Cancel
Open Mic: Why Juneteenth Belongs to All

By Pacific Sun
pacificsun.com
Cover picture for the articleAs a CA Indian, I feel a strong tie to the celebration of emancipated Black people. It is a celebration that crosses racial and cultural boundaries. A shared set of broken chains. But while it did not end there for tribal people living here in CA, it was the road to the end of the enslavement of CA Indians.

