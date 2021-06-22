Open Mic: Why Juneteenth Belongs to All

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. I loved playing in the woods near my house, but sometimes, I came home knowing something... wasn’t right. I would check my hair, my clothes, the back of my neck, and... yep. There it was. A hitchhiker. A tick. A parasite. I don’t think it’s a controversial statement to say that ticks are objectively gross by every metric known to man. Worse than this, I had to get a parent to come and help... evict the trespasser. It would insist that it belonged there, burrowed under my skin, getting fatter by the minute, but we all knew the truth. This was one party he wasn’t invited to. He could insist he knew the drummer, or that his invitation got lost in the mail, but he wasn’t fooling anyone.