Chamber seeks nominations for annual awards

FORT MADISON – The Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for Citizen of the Year and Ambassador of the Year to be presented during the awards ceremony at their Annual Dinner on July 16th. Each year, the Fort Madison Partners Affiliates along with the Daily Democrat awards a Citizen-, Ambassador-, and Developer of the Year, for the previous year, during their annual meeting. This year’s Annual Dinner is a Luau that will be held at Baxter Sports Complex.