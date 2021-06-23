Cancel
Public Health

Massive new Covid restrictions in NSW with 13 new cases as residents are told not to leave Sydney, wear masks at ALL indoor events including WORK as Gladys warns of 'unlinked cases'

By Charlie Coë
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

New South Wales has recorded 13 cases of Covid-19 community transmission overnight but Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of sending Sydney into a hard lockdown.

Ms Berejiklian said health officials had found 10 local cases from 44,000 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday night - seven of which had already been announced.

Since that cut-off, she said another 13 cases were found in the community, with eight attending the same party at West Hoxton in Sydney's far-west.

Contact tracers are investigating four cases with no known source, although all are in close proximity to a cluster in the city's east which has now reached 31 cases.

For the next week from 4pm on Wednesday, household gatherings will be limited to five visitors and masks will be compulsory in all all indoor venues, including workplaces and gym classes.

Drinking while standing in pubs and bars will also be banned and those who live and work in seven hotspot council areas will not be allowed to leave metropolitan Sydney unless they have an essential reason.

Those council areas are the City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick - home to about 782,000 residents.

The tightened rules - which also include a 50 per cent capacity restriction for outdoor seated events - will apply to Sydney, the Blue Mountains and Central Coast and Shellharbour regions.

Ms Berejiklian said the growth of 'unlinked cases' in the state meant she needed to take proportionate action to stop the highly-contagious Delta variant from spreading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRo6N_0acWQ1bd00
A worker directs traffic along Campbell Parade at the Bondi Beach drive-through Covid-19 Clinic on Wednesday. New South Wales has recorded 13 cases of Covid-19 community transmission overnight

WHAT ARE THE NEW COVID RESTRICTIONS?

From 4pm Wednesday for one week:

Visitors to households will be limited to 5 guests – including children;

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events;

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed;

Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed;

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings for the bridal party only (no more than 20 people);

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class (masks must be worn);

The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals;

Outdoor seated events will be limited to 50% seated capacity;

Previous public transport capacity limits, represented by green dots, will be reintroduced

'If you live or work in any of those impacted LGAs we don't want you moving outside of metropolitan Sydney other than for one of four essential purposes,' she said.

'Unless you are visiting a relative in care or have to go to work you should not be going outside the city for the next week.'

She clarified the boundaries of metropolitan Sydney were the city itself, the Blue Mountains, Shellharbour, Wollongong and the Central Coast.

The one person per four square metre rule will also come back into force.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said it is believed about 30 people attended the party in West Hoxton.

She said 10 cases were now linked to the western Sydney gathering and that the Delta strain had accelerated transmission of the virus at the event.

'There are two cases on day two after the exposure,' she said. 'Those test results indicate how rapidly the virus was transmitted.'

Queensland slammed its borders shut to people travelling from Sydney's hotspots on Wednesday morning after the coronavirus outbreak in Bondi Junction skyrocketed to 21 cases on Tuesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on Wednesday morning anyone who had been in the seven Sydney councils designated by both state governments as high-risk will be forced to enter hotel quarantine from 1am Thursday.

'We cannot afford to have this Delta variant out in the community,' Palaszczuk said as the state recorded another case transmitted in hotel quarantine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wr5Lm_0acWQ1bd00
Those who live and work in seven hotspot suburbs will not be allowed to leave metropolitan Sydney unless they have an essential reason
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZ9lz_0acWQ1bd00
Health workers are pictured at the Bondi Beach Drive-through Covid-19 clinic in Sydney's eastern suburbs on Wednesday. Contact tracers are scrambling to trace four cases with no known source

'We have serious concerns. We will be easing restrictions across Queensland this weekend but we cannot have the Delta variant out in our community.

She said Queensland will be following Victoria's lead overnight by banning anyone entering from the seven-exposed areas.

'We're focusing on those council areas at the moment but this advice could change, that's dependent on what we see in the next few days.'

There were no community transmissions of the virus recorded in Queensland overnight.

Fears the Bondi Covid cluster has spread 60km away as a childcare centre in Sydney's south-west is forced to close after a positive case spent a day there

Health officials fear the Bondi Covid cluster has spread 60km south after a childcare centre was forced to close following a visit from a positive case.

Little Zak's Academy at Narellan Vale, in Sydney's southwest, revealed late on Tuesday that a young girl with the virus visited the centre.

'It has come to our attention from the NSW Health Department and Liverpool Health that we have a confirmed Covid-19 case from one of our children in our centre that attended yesterday (Monday),' the centre said in an email sent to parents.

The infected girl was in room '2-3' between 9am and 5.15pm.

'The girl and her family are doing well and resting at home,' the centre said.

'By 6pm the centre was closed and our Covid action plan was put in place.

'All staff were personally called and notified within 60 minutes of that happening and all parents were notified within 90 minutes of that happening.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTxxS_0acWQ1bd00
Little Zak's Academy at Narellan Vale, in Sydney's southwest, revealed late on Tuesday that someone with the virus visited the centre

The childcare centre is currently closed while it undergoes a deep clean.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young says the extreme risk of the Delta variant has forced the state to immediately introduce the measures. The state recorded one new case of the variant overnight.

'The risk is so much higher now than it was only a year ago,' she said.

Anyone currently in Queensland who had visited any of the seven suburbs after June 12 must immediately seek a test and isolate.

More than 15,000 vaccines were administered on Tuesday in Queensland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BjA0_0acWQ1bd00
Queensland has slammed its borders shut to Sydney hotspots after the coronavirus outbreak in Bondi Junction skyrocketed to 21 cases on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lU3O_0acWQ1bd00
Anyone entering Queensland who had been in the seven Sydney councils designated as high-risk will be forced to enter hotel quarantine from 1am Wednesday. Pictured is a commuter on a bus in Bondi on Monday

The Queensland government also turned blame on Scott Morrison's federal government and their refusal to introduce regional or national quarantine centres to combat the increased threat to hotel quarantine.

'Hotel quarantine is not proving as effective as it was. We're seeing that with room to room transmission, and that just underlines what we've been saying for a very long time now,' Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

'There has been a very long time we could have built and maintained regional quarantine facilities.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIKm8_0acWQ1bd00
The decision comes after Mark Kilian and his wife Anneli flew from Los Angeles to Sydney on June 15 after being granted a travel exemption by the federal government and NSW Health attempting to say goodbye to his dying father

The decision follows Mark Kilian and his wife Anneli flying from Los Angeles to Sydney on June 15 after being granted a travel exemption by the federal government and NSW Health attempting to say goodbye to his dying father.

The Kilians then tried to leave NSW on a $15,000 private charter plane but were refused a quarantine exemption by Queensland Health officials.

Mr Kilian's 80-year-old father Frans weighs just 44kg and is dying of pancreatic cancer in a hospital on the Gold Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLj7r_0acWQ1bd00
Mr Kilian's 80-year-old father Frans weighs just 44kg and is dying of pancreatic cancer in a hospital on the Gold Coast

Queensland Health has rejected the couple's quarantine exemption application four times even though they are both fully vaccinated and even offered to wear hazmat suits and tracking devices during their visit.

'Dr Young and i have had a lengthy discussion - what we'd like to see from the New South Wales government, if they want to break the 14-day hotel quarantine for the couple, they can provide how they safely transfer the couple from Sydney to the Gold Coast,' Palaszczuk said during Wednesday morning's press conference.

When told her New South Wales counterparts had proposed a plan, she said it needed to be put to the state's Chief Health Officer before being decided.

